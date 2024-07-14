Five things we learned from Ireland’s victory over South Africa

Andy Farrell’s trust in his players’ ability pays off

Whatever people think about the audacity of Ciarán Frawley’s final drop-kick in the second Test, which won the match for Ireland, the permissive approach of Andy Farrell was to the forefront. All credit goes to the replacement outhalf for landing both attempts under huge pressure and in front of a hostile crowd. And what about the confidence and chutzpah of Frawley for attempting the two drop-goals after the Champions Cup final, where he missed with the last kick of the game against Toulouse.

Farrell has given players license and trusts them and their skillsets to play what is in front of them. If that means doing something that failed last time, then go for it and deal with the consequences. It is not a free for all for players to do as they wish on the pitch but a comforting hand on the shoulder saying, “you can do this.”

Irish coaches making a splash abroad

South Africa defence coach Jerry Flannery. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

An aside to the on-field action in Kings Park, the weekend also had two other former Irish players in action behind the scenes for the Springboks and England. Jerry Flannery, the former Munster and Ireland hooker was with the Springboks as defence coach. Flannery, who worked with Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber at Munster years ago and coached at Premiership side Harlequins, has followed Felix Jones into the South African set-up after Jones moved with his two Word Cup-winners medals, to England under head coach Steve Borthwick.

Jones, who finished his playing career with Ireland in 2015 because of injury is also a defence coach. Home grown coaching talent at international level seems strong with the likes of Ronan O’Gara, Leo Cullen and Richie Murphy, to name a few, also involved with top clubs.

Experienced Conor Murray may have played final game against Springboks

Ireland's Caolin Blade and Conor Murray. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Conor Murray played against the South African team for the 10th time in his career in Durban. The starting scrumhalf, who had an excellent game topped off with his second try of the series was the most experienced player on the pitch regarding the history of both teams. For the Springboks Eben Etzebeth had also played against Ireland nine times before Saturday’s second Test match.

There was a touch of serendipity attached to Murray’s selection. Following RG Snyman’s tackle on Craig Casey in the first match in Pretoria, he was unavailable for selection and that allowed Murray (replaced by Caolin Blade after 58 minutes) to step in. That may be the 35-year-old’s last opportunity to play against them. The November series later this year does not have South Africa included while next summer the Lions and a tour to Georgia and Romania dominate the scene.

Irish scrum struggles against South Africa

A scrum in the match between Ireland and South Africa. Photograph: Wikus de Wet/AFP via Getty

Not to dwell on a negative in an otherwise uplifting weekend for the Irish team but the elephant in the room going forward is the Irish scrum. South Africa won at least four scrum penalties at set piece time in the second Test. It was a huge issue that would be the focus of attention had Frawley not drop-kicked Ireland across the finish line.

Springbok outhalf Handre Pollard, who was lethal from the tee, kicked eight from eight and three of his landed penalties were directly from the scrum. Pollard landed on 19 minutes, 35 minutes and again on 65 minutes, each time Ireland being penalised by English referee Karl Richardson. In an otherwise positive outcome for Andy Farrell and the Irish team, the collapsing and wheeling scrum seems like one of the longer term issues carrying into the Autumn Series later this year.

Ireland’s squad displays great strength in depth

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ireland's Jamie Osborne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

One of the pleasing aspects of Saturday’s win was how Ireland carried on with intensity and purpose even when a number of key figures in the team were not present. Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, a serial man of the match winner, Craig Casey, winger Mack Hansen, centre Bundee Aki, hooker Dan Sheehan, backrow Jack Conan and fullback Hugo Keenan, who all played in last years World Cup in France, were unavailable to Andy Farrell.

Farrell, in playing Conor Murray and Caolin Blade in Durban went deep into the scrumhalf locker and the skies did not fall in on Ireland’s head. There was some concern before the match that so much missing rugby intelligence could thwart the chance of an Irish win. Jamie Osborne, Ronan Kelleher et al demonstrated an important feature of this team and that is the depth.