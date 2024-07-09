South Africa vs Ireland second Test: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

What, where and when?

After losing the first Test 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld, Ireland move onto Durban to take on South Africa once again. Kick-off at Kings Park on Saturday, July 13th, is at 4pm.

Can I watch?

Just like last weekend, the game is behind a paywall on Sky Sports. A NowTV pass would also sort you out. As always, the game will be live blogged on The Irish Times sports website.

What happened last time?

What didn’t happen? In the opening quarter, South Africa’s newfound attack under renowned coach Tony Brown caused Ireland plenty of issues. Ireland struggled to adapt and then when they did have the ball, they found themselves running into typically strong brick walls in defence.

That said, Jamie Osborne’s try on debut kept them in it at the break. Thereafter, controversial TMO decisions denied James Lowe a try while a contentious Cheslin Kolbe score was allowed to stand. Ireland tried to hit back with scores from Conor Murray and Ryan Baird but the famed Springbok scrum ultimately had the last laugh, earning a late penalty try.

READ MORE

Team news

To describe Ireland as the walking wounded would be an understatement. Dan Sheehan has a suspected ACL tear and has already flown home. Craig Casey suffered a worrying concussion and has already been ruled out as well. Robbie Henshaw is going through the return to play protocols so he also could be a doubt.

Meanwhile Jamie Osborne, Bundee Aki and James Lowe also face late fitness tests after picking up their own injuries.

If Ireland are going to strike back to level the series on Saturday, they’ll have to do it the hard way.

Ireland have called up Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan and Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak to replace Sheehan and Casey, the team will be announced on Thursday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged team and replacements for Saturday’s second Test against Ireland at Kings Park (4.0) from the side that won 27-20 in Pretoria.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped centre pairing in South African history when they combine in the midfield for the 30th time in Test matches.

South Africa: W Le Roux; C Kolbe, J Kriel, D de Allende, K-L Arendse; H Pollard, F de Klerk; O Nche, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe; F Mostert, E Etzebeth; S Kolisi (capt), P Steph du Toit, K Smith. Replacements: M Marx, G Steenekamp, V Koch, RG Snyman, S Moerat, M van Staden, G Williams, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.