Joe Schmidt’s Australian tenure gets off to winning start against Wales

Australia's Tom Wright breaks clear to run in a try during the Test match against Wales at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Australia 25 Wales 16

Australia gave Joe Schmidt a winning start to his reign as coach with a hard-fought 25-16 victory over Wales in Sydney on Saturday, their first win over a tier one nation since they beat the Welsh in Cardiff in late 2022.

Tries from prop Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright gave the Wallabies the edge in a scrappy contest between the world’s ninth and 10th-ranked teams and condemned Wales to an eighth straight loss and 12th successive loss to the Wallabies in Australia.

Warren Gatland’s team have not won a Test match since they saw off 2023 World Cup pool opponents Georgia nine months ago, but they pushed new-look Australia close at the Allianz Stadium.

Wales crushed Australia 40-6 at the World Cup, yet Eddie Jones’s head coach successor Schmidt enjoyed a winning, if far from convincing, first game in charge.

Wallabies outhalf Noah Lolesio kicked a conversion and two penalties, while Tom Lynagh – son of Australia World Cup winner Michael Lynagh – added the extras to Wright’s touchdown.

Wales’ last win in Australia against the Wallabies came in 1969, and there were times when they threatened to end that sequence, posting a penalty try and three penalties from outhalf Ben Thomas.

But Australia had just enough in the tank, with Wright’s try 11 minutes from time sealing the deal and finally subduing a spirited Wales display.

Wales made a promising start and were ahead after just three minutes when Thomas kicked a long-range penalty after Wallabies prop James Slipper’s dangerous tackle on Dewi Lake, but Lolesio quickly cancelled out that strike.

Lolesio missed a penalty chance four minutes later, but he then booted Australia ahead after Wales infringed at the game’s first scrum as poor technical discipline began to surface.

Referee Pierre Brousset issued a team warning to skipper Lake, and Australia breached the Welsh defence after 21 minutes when Tupou went over following relentless pressure, with Lolesio’s conversion opening up a 10-point lead.

Brousset’s patience ran out as he yellow-carded Wales prop Gareth Thomas, yet the visitors responded impressively to that setback.

Wing Rio Dyer touched down behind Australia’s line, although the score was ruled out following a knock-on by centre Owen Watkin, before Wales gained a penalty try after the Wallabies illegally collapsed a maul on their own line.

It brought Wales back to just three points adrift, and Australia had a player yellow-carded as a result with flanker Fraser McReight being sent from the field.

Wales continued to have scrummaging issues, with the powerful Tupou proving a particular handful, but they were strong in other areas through strong breakdown and defensive work.

And they remained firmly in contention at the halfway point, trailing 13-10 following an impressive second quarter.

Gareth Thomas went off early in the second period after taking a blow to his leg, being replaced by Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias, and Wales pressed after a promising attack that involved Liam Williams and debutant Josh Hathaway.

Outhalf Thomas drew Wales level through a 46th-minute penalty, but Australia went back in front after a fine solo score by Daugunu, who outstripped defending centre Mason Grady on a race to the line.

Wales then thought they had drawn level when they drove Australia’s forwards backwards and replacement James Botham went over just seconds after joining the action.

But the try was ruled out for obstruction and Australia escaped on the back of what appeared to be a marginal call following consultation between Brousset and television match official Marius Jonker.

Thomas completed his penalty hat-trick 14 minutes from time to guarantee a tense finale, but the closing stages belonged to Wright, who rounded off a brilliant counterattack, before Lynagh’s conversion completed the scoring.