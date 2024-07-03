South Africa vs Ireland: Jamie Osborne in line for surprise debut at fullback

Earlier this week Rassie Erasmus was the first person to have a punt at naming the Ireland team for Saturday’s Test match against his South African side at Loftus Versfeld. One player he didn’t mention was Jamie Osborne, but it appears that the 22-year-old Leinster player will be handed his debut against the world champions.

Osborne, one of three uncapped players in the squad alongside Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast, has largely played centre for the province this season; indeed, the last time he played fullback was for Leinster against Glasgow Warriors in November 2022.

The Naas native has shown a brilliant aptitude in stepping up every time he’s asked, but this represents the ultimate challenge. Strong and powerful in attack, he possesses huge power in his left boot and at six foot three inches, he is an imposing presence in the air.

The absence of fullback Hugo Keenan (Sevens) and the injured scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park meant that the team required recalibrating. Jack Conan missed the tour because of personal reasons while Garry Ringrose and James Ryan are happily recovered from injuries that curtailed their involvement in the tournament.

All 35-players in the squad trained at St Peter’s College in Johannesburg so Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has a full complement for which to choose. Osborne has beaten Jimmy O’Brien, Ciarán Frawley who played there against Wales, while Jordan Larmour wore the 15 jersey in that Scottish game.

Calvin Nash started all five Six Nations games as Mack Hansen, Ireland’s try scorer against the ‘Boks in Paris, was unavailable through injury, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw were Farrell’s preferred centre pairing while Ringrose was sidelined but the latter was first choice throughout the World Cup including the pool win over the Springboks looks set to start.

Craig Casey looks set to start at scrumhalf for Ireland against South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Conor Murray was on the bench for four of the five Six Nations games but Craig Casey, who started the Italy match, is closer in style terms to Gibson-Park with that high energy exuberance and that appears to have won him the nod as the starting nine.

Irish captain Peter O’Mahony will lead the team from blindside flanker while Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne continue in the secondrow. Farrell’s decision on the composition of the bench is likely to see a straight shootout between Nick Timoney, if it’s a six-two split, or Henshaw in a more orthodox five-three configuration.

O’Mahony was among about a dozen Ireland players that returned to St Peter’s College in the afternoon to take part in School of Hard Knocks (SoHK), a sport for development NGO with which the Irish embassy has been involved with since 2022.

It delivers programmes to youth and adults to assist them in dealing with trauma and help their emotional wellbeing, part of which is a NXTGENMEN initiative, which aims to reduce violence perpetrated particularly against women.

Boys from the Alexandra township, representing the Alex and Queen’s clubs, took part in a coaching session with the Irish players. Cape Town born, Irish international Rob Herring said: “To get a look at the work the Irish embassy is doing, it’s a real privilege to be involved and see what we can help out with.

“We speak about it in Ireland, we’re always trying to inspire young kids and inspire the nation. The Springboks would probably be their idols, and for us to come down, even if we can inspire a few kids to try and take rugby seriously, and [to bring a focus on] all the work the foundation is doing around mental health and gender-based violence.

“If we can be a positive role model in any way, then why not come down to try it out. You turn on the TV and there’s like six rugby channels. I think because rugby has been a bit of a symbol of change in South Africa, going back to the 1995 World Cup and Nelson Mandela.

“I think that’s why it’s probably been grabbed upon in the last two World Cups, the Springboks going back-to-back. It just gives people in the country a bit of hope.”

Ireland (possible): J Osborne; C Nash, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Crowley, C Casey; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J McCarthy; P O’Mahony (capt), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, F Bealham, J Ryan, R Baird, C Murray, C Frawley, R Henshaw/N Timoney.