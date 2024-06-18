Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out as Andy Farrell names Ireland squad for summer tour of South Africa

Andy Farrell has named his Ireland squad for the summer tour to South Africa, with scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out through a hamstring injury and Jack Conan not included for personal reasons.

The backrow’s wife Ali is due to give birth to the couple’s first child and the Leinster player has made himself unavailable to travel. Ulster’s backrow Nick Timoney replaces him, while there is also a place for his Ulster team-mate Cormac Izuchukwu. Connacht’s Caolin Blade replaces Gibson-Park among the scrumhalfs, as Leinster duo Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast are rewarded for their performances at provincial level

Centre Garry Ringrose makes the squad after his return from a shoulder injury in Leinster’s URC semi-final defeat to the Bulls last weekend.

Ireland will play South Africa in Pretoria on July 6th and in Durban on July 13th.

Farrell said: “Travelling to South Africa to play a Test Series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Six Nations.

“The squad will come together in Dublin this week in preparation for the tour and the group understands the need to hit the ground running, ensuring we are the best version of ourselves for the challenge ahead.”

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony added: “I am proud to be asked to lead Ireland in South Africa, a country which provides one of the toughest challenges in world rugby.

“As reigning world champions, South Africa will provide the sternest of tests and we know that we will have to perform at a high level to get the results we want. There’s a lot of respect and familiarity between both countries in recent years at international and club levels, since they were invited to join the URC and European Cup competitions, and we know the challenge that awaits.”

Ireland squad:

Forwards:

Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Oli Jager, Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Backs:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale