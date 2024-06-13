Gavin Coombes fully focused as Munster bid for final place

Gavin Coombes: 'Every week has been huge for us, it has been must-win and this is no different.' Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Selflessness is not a common trait among sports people more prone to the selfish end of the spectrum for obvious reasons, but there are exceptions, and Munster’s Gavin Coombes is someone who has exemplified that quality this season.

He filled in at secondrow when injuries decimated Munster’s lock stocks earlier in the season and in recent weeks has accepted a bench impact role, having started four of the last six matches in the replacements. Graham Rowntree was asked about his erstwhile number eight’s redefined role within the squad.

“He’s punched some numbers for us if you look at the minutes he played last year. What he’s done this year is incredibly important to us. His tackling, carrying, lineout, maul, he’ll slip into the secondrow, and he helped us out there incredibly over the Christmas period when we were a bit barren [there].

“I’m a big fan of Gav, and you’ve seen how our bench philosophy has changed since [the two games in] South Africa. He’s been significant. What a luxury, to be able to bring that power on in the third quarter of the game.

“[I’ve] not yet finalised selection for this week, or indeed our bench split, but I think the ability to bring on forwards like him against Glasgow, around that 50-minute mark, or even earlier will be vital to us this week,” a reference to the URC semi-final against the Scottish side at Thomond Park on Saturday evening (6.0).

Soon after it’s Coombes turn to face the media, but Rowntree is still within earshot, a fact confirmed when the number eight was asked about how he took the news. Before he could answer the Munster coach interjected, teasing: “He cried”.

Gavin Coombes: 'You want to put your best foot forward, make the most of the minutes and the opportunity you get.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Coombes smiled: “Obviously every rugby player wants to start, wants to play 80 ideally and be involved inasmuch as they can. It’s different, it’s been a big part of what we did in South Africa and since we’ve come home. To be able to come on and make an impact and have a say on the game is huge. As a squad we’re all in it together.

“The first time in South Africa I was obviously a bit disappointed. You’re always going to be disappointed when you’re not starting but there’s reasons behind their thoughts. You have to park that disappointment because you’re still playing on the day, and you have to do your role to the best of your ability.

“It was a conversation where it made sense, the plan that they had for that week, and what we wanted to do as a team. Then it was about how I can influence the game. When I first got my first couple of [Munster] caps, in my first season, I was on the bench a lot. You’re still involved and [can] still have a big impact on the game.

“[You’ve] got 30 minutes, 20 minutes to make something happen, or contribute to the result. You want to put your best foot forward, make the most of the minutes and the opportunity you get.”

Munster's Gavin Coombes in action against Ospreys. 'No matter what we did last year, or this season, if we don’t win this week, then that’s it.' Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Coombes concedes that: “I’ve always said that that’s my ambition, to play for Ireland, and to win as many caps as I can.”

He’s also a realist, acknowledging that Andy Farrell’s side have produced a steady run of good results and that for any player on the outside currently trying to break in, a number of things must fall his way.

First and foremost is form, Coombes is concentrating on being the best version of himself, a challenge that continues at Thomond Park on Saturday against the Glasgow Warriors. Munster have been winning without hitting top form, a benchmark to which they’ll need to be closer to for the visit of the Scottish team.

Coombes said: “Yeah, we’ve looked it up and we’ve assessed where we had to be better from last week [against the Ospreys], where Glasgow’s strengths are and where there are opportunities for us as well. But for us, nothing changes.

“No matter what we did last year, or this season, if we don’t win this week, then that’s it. We’re done. Every week has been huge for us, it has been must-win and this is no different. We’ve got a good plan in place and we’re looking forward to getting out there on Saturday.”