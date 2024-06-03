Garry Ringrose set for Leinster return for URC quarter-final against Ulster

Garry Ringrose is set to return to the Leinster side for their match against Ulster in the URC quarter-final (KO 5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports) after a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

The Ireland centre is back in training after he missedthe province’s Champions Cup final against Toulouse where his creativity was missed and is a welcome return for Leo Cullen as they look to finish their season with a trophy.

A shoulder injury sustained in a Champions Cup victory against Leicester on January 20th limited his involvement during Ireland’s successful Six Nations campaign and the injury issues continued as the centre has not featured for Leinster since the final round of that competition when Ireland beat Scotland, as he suffered setbacks with that injury.

Jack Conan was withdrawn as a precaution at the weekend and will be further assessed this week ahead of selection this weekend, while Tommy O’Brien is unavailable for selection after he picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend and will enter a period of rehabilitation.