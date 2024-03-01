URC previews: Struggling Ulster need win against Dragons

Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium 7.35pm (Live: Premier Sports)

These are not good days for Ulster Rugby. Losses of over €1 million last year reported in the Belfast Telegraph, head coach Dan McFarland gone, Richie Murphy coming in as interim coach but not until after his Irish Under 20s complete their Six Nations program, outhalf Billy Burns reported departure to Munster and assistant coach Dan Soper naming this week’s team to face Dragons.

Despite Burns intended move south, he forms an experienced halfback partnership with John Cooney for Ulster’s first home match in the United Rugby Championship (URC) since a win over Connacht in Belfast before Christmas. In their most recent match they lost 19-17 to Ospreys in Swansea, which leaves them perilously close to dropping out of the top eight teams on the table.

So as Ulster cling to hopes of making the playoffs, the good news for them is Dragons are struggling at 15th, which from a desperation viewpoint could make them dangerous visitors. Nick Timoney was vocal this week in a call to arms for his team and despite a poor run of form which has only produced three wins in nine games in all competitions, the Irish backrow wants players to show that this is “not a transitional thing” and Ulster are still contenders.

Timoney also spoke this week of the shock that greeted McFarland’s departure but hopes that will have a galvanising effect. James Hume captains the side that has a lively backline with Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy on the wings and some experienced bodies in the pack. A frontrow of double Rugby World Cup-winner Springbok Steven Kitshoff at loosehead prop, hooker Tom Stewart, and tighthead Tom O’Toole should provide a strong platform. Ulster need to win this one for all sorts of reasons and they probably will.

Ulster: W Addison; E McIlroy, J Hume (capt), Postlethwaite, M Lowry; B Burns, John Cooney; S Kitshoff, T Stewart, T O’Toole, C Izuchukwu, H Sheridan, D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, S Wilson, K Treadwell, S Reffell, N Doak, L Marshall, J Stockdale.

Dragons: E Rosser; J Westwood, S Hughes (capt), A Owen, C Baldwin; W Reed, D Blacker; R Martinez, J Benjamin, C Coleman, S Lonsdale, M Screech, D Lydiate, H Taylor, T Basham Replacements: B Coghlan, A Seiuli, L Yendle, B Langton-Cryer, G Nott, G Bertranou, H Ackerman, Anderson.

Referee: I Kenny (IRFU)

Connacht v Scarlets, Dexcom Stadium, Galway 17.05pm (Live TG4, Premier Sports)

Connacht are looking for their third win in a row, which given the tightly bunched group of six teams between 28 and 30 points around the cut-off mark of eighth place on the table, every point that can be squeezed out of a match now counts. Hoping to make that happen is Eoin de Buitléar, who will make his first start after four replacement appearances. The hooker, who came up through the ranks at An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí and Scoil Chuimsiteach Chiaráin in Connemara, along with the rest of the team will wear the socks of his first club or school as part of the United Rugby Championship’s Origin Round. Certain to be a proud moment.

De Buitlear is among five home starting changes as Peter Dooley, Gavin Thornbury, Sean Jansen and Byron Ralston – also back from suspension – are recalled. The experienced Tiernan O’Halloran gives Connacht solidity at fullback with the talented halfback pair of scrumhalf and captain, Caolin Blade and outhalf, JJ Hanrahan partnering in an area of the field where things often happen for the home side.

Scarlets have their Welsh centre Johnny Williams returning from a suspension after serving a six-week ban after being sent off in January for a dangerous tackle against Clermont in the Challenge Cup. Scrumhalf Efan Jones will make his first league start with Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy not released by Wales.

Connacht have not played at home for six weeks, so they will be teed up for a big performance all round. The team will miss the versatility and ability of South African Shayne Bolton in the backline, who suffered a double concussion and ankle injury. He has been an in-form player since his debut at the end of last year.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith; JJ Hanrahan, C Blade (capt); P Dooley, E de Buitlear, J Aungier, N Murray, G Thornbury, C Prendergast, S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: D Heffernan, D Buckley, S Illo, O, S O’Brien, M McDonald, J Carty, C Oliver.

Scarlets: I Nicholas; T Lewis, J Williams, E James; S Evans; D Jones, E Jones; W Jones, S Evans, S Wainwright, A Craig, J Price, S Lousi (capt), D Davis, V Fifita. Replacements: E Swart, S Thomas, J Jones, M Jones, B Williams, A Hughes, C Titcombe, R Conbeer.

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR)