Have Your Say: Do you think the atmosphere at Ireland’s Six Nations matches in the Aviva has been ‘flat’?

Six Nations: Fans look on during the Ireland vs Wales game at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The “flat” atmosphere at Ireland’s Six Nations matches in the Aviva was bemoaned by Gerry Thornley in this week’s column. He says many fans are treating it as a drinking occasion and asks if there is a lack of tickets for “real fans”.

We’d like to hear what you think. Have you been to Ireland rugby games at the Aviva? What did you think of the atmosphere? How did it differ to other rugby matches you have been to? Has there been a marked change in recent years?

What are the improvements you would like to see? Do you think fans should be allowed to bring drinks back to their seats and buy them while the match is ongoing? Or should the same rules be adopted as Ireland football matches where fans are allowed to buy alcohol but not bring it back to their seats?

Or were you unable to get tickets? Do you think tickets are ending up in the hands of real fans? Are there changes you’d like to see on ticket distribution?

READ MORE

Gerry Thornley writes: “Are the tickets ending up in the hands of real fans? For example, readers have said that they counted over 50 non-occupied seats in the Lower East and Havelock Square ends. What the hell is going on there?”

“It also doesn’t help that many fans seem to regard Irish Six Nations games as social occasions, akin to an open-air party/dining/drinking occasion. It’s simply a case of prioritising the actual sport!”

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential but for verification purposes.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.