England v Scotland: George Furbank handed surprise start at fullback

George Furbank has been handed a surprise start at fullback for England’s clash with Scotland on Saturday with Steve Borthwick dropping Freddie Steward and making five changes to his side for the key Calcutta Cup encounter.

Furbank comes in at fullback for Steward for his seventh Test appearance and first in nearly two years while Ollie Lawrence is named at inside-centre, Danny Care gets the nod at scrumhalf and Borthwick has changed both props with Ellis Genge and Dan Cole beginning the match against Scotland.

The selection of Furbank rewards his fine form for Northampton this season but comes as a surprise after Steward’s impressive performance against Wales last time out. It is a move that echoes the selection of Marcus Smith at fullback during the World Cup, however, with Borthwick evidently eager to have more of a ball playing option in the number 15 jersey.

One of 27-year-old Furbank’s five previous England starts came at Murrayfield in 2020 – the last time they beat Scotland – and Borthwick has put his faith in him as his side seek to end their dismal run of only one win in the last six encounters between these two teams. It will be Furbank’s first appearance under Borthwick but the current head coach revealed the Northampton fullback has long since been on his radar when naming his squad in January.

“He and I talked about eight months ago, about where I saw him,” said Borthwick. “What’s he done? He’s changed physically, adapted the way he’s played slightly, and I see him playing exceptionally well. From a coaching point of view, seeing these players emerge is brilliant.”

Lawrence, meanwhile, comes into the side to beef up the midfield. Care also starts in the absence of the injured Alex Mitchell while George Martin comes on to the bench to add more muscle to England’s matchday 23. Lawrence comes in for Fraser Dingwall, who drops out of the squad entirely after winning his first two caps against Italy and Wales, scoring a key try against Warren Gatland’s side.

The 24-year-old Lawrence had been in impressive form for Bath and was expected to start the campaign in England’s midfield but for an untimely hip injury. Now back to full fitness, however, Lawrence gets the nod to partner Henry Slade in the centres.

Notably, Lawrence has been preferred to Manu Tuilagi, who is also fit again after injury. The 32-year-old has played little rugby since last year’s World Cup – having broken his hand twice at the tournament – and has been sidelined since December with a groin problem. He was available for selection against Scotland but Borthwick has opted for Lawrence, who served as backup for Tuilagi for much of the World Cup.

Lawrence’s return gives England a more direct running threat in their backline and adds to their power – something Borthwick bemoaned the lack of after the opening win over Italy. Martin, meanwhile, is fit again after an untimely knee problem and is in line for his first appearance since the World Cup semi-final in which he produced a stunning display against the Springboks.

At scrumhalf Care was the obvious choice to start after Mitchell’s knee injury ruled him out, having been the replacement against Italy and Wales. He is backed up by Ben Spencer, who will win his first cap since the 2019 World Cup final provided he comes off the bench at Murrayfield.

Elsewhere, Borthwick has rotated his props with Genge, who scored the key try four years ago, earning a start along with Cole. Jamie George captains the side from hooker while Ollie Chessum and Maro Itoje are again the locks and Ethan Roots, Sam Underhill and Ben Earl continue in the backrow. George Ford continues at outhalf while Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman and Furbank make up the back three. On the bench, Martin and Spencer are joined by Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Manny Feyi-Waboso.

For Scotland, Blair Kinghorn and Kyle Steyn return to the starting line-up to face England in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday, providing a significant boost to a backline marshalled by Finn Russell.

The full-back Kinghorn missed their first two championship games – a narrow win in Wales and controversial home loss to France – with a knee injury, and his return will be a filip given the 50-times capped international has been a standout performer since the retirement of Stuart Hogg.

In Kinghorn’s absence, coach Gregor Townsend had played first regular wing Kyle Rowe and then the uncapped Harry Paterson at number 15. Paterson’s late elevation for the France game came when Steyn pulled out of the match on the day after his wife went into labour. Now restored, Steyn will partner fellow wing Duhan van der Merwe and Kinghorn in a potent back three that will provide plenty of threat to the visitors.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones retain their centre partnership, while co-captain Russell is alongside scrumhalf Ben White.

There is one switch in the forwards as former captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the starting XV, this time on the blindside flank. He forms a back row with Russell’s co-captain Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey.

The hooker George Turner packs down with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings make up the second row as Scotland seek a fourth successive victory over England. - Guardian

England: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl. Replacements Marler, Stuart, Dan, Martin, Cunningham-South, Spencer, Smith, Feyi-Waboso.

Scotland: Kinghorn; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, van der Merwe; Russell (co-capt), White; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson; Gilchrist, Cummings; Ritchie, Darge (co-capt), Dempsey. Replacements: Ashman, Hepburn, Millar-Mills, Skinner, Christie; Horne, Healy, Redpath.