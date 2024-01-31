Ireland will play New Zealand in November as part of Autumn Series

Ireland will play New Zealand as part of their northern hemisphere tour this November, New Zealand Rugby have announced.

A first rematch since the Rugby World Cup quarter-final will take place on Saturday, November 9th.

The last time New Zealand came to Dublin was in November 2021, when Ireland earned a 29-20 success.

It is one of four November Tests against European sides as the All Blacks will also face England, France, and Italy. New Zealand will face England at home in the summer as Steve Borthwick’s side tour the country.

READ MORE

The match may be one of Andy Farrell’s last matches before stepping away from Ireland in December to focus on leading the Lions 2025 tour of Australia. The rest of Ireland’s fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series are yet to be decided.