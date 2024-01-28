Ireland women win first ever World Series gold medal in Perth

Ireland celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Series event in Perth. Photograph: Travis Hayto/Inpho

A late Eve Higgins try handed Ireland their first ever Sevens World Series gold medal as they saw off hosts Australia in a narrow final in Perth.

Crossing in the 13th minute, Higgins added to earlier efforts from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall as Allan Temple-Jones’ squad saw off the current World Series leaders 19-14.

Ireland’s captain, Mulhall, who was named player of the match in the final, capitalised on a yellow card for Australia’s Charlotte Caslick to score just before half-time, sending Ireland into the break with a 14-7 lead. Australia quickly erased the deficit early in the second half through Teagan Levi, only for Higgins’ late intervention, coming after a Beibhinn Parsons break, to hand Ireland a historic victory.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Mulhall scored two tries in a 31-7 drubbing of Great Britain in the semi-final.

The final victory somewhat avenges Ireland’s previous final defeat at a World Series event, coming against Australia in Seville two years ago. Sunday’s successful run was only Ireland’s second cup final appearance on the World Series, a welcome return to form in an Olympic year.

Victory moved Ireland up to fourth ahead of the USA in the overall standings.

On the men’s side of the draw, Ireland finished with a bronze medal after seeing of Fiji 24-7 in the third-place final. A defeat to World Series leaders and eventual champions in Perth, Argentina, saw Ireland fail to progress past their cup semi-final on Sunday morning.

Argentina were imperious as Ireland provided little resistance, three tries coming for the runaway series leaders before Zac Ward finally crossed for James Topping’s side in the ninth minute.

However, in the third-place playoff, Ireland responded to Fiji opening the scoring midway through the first half through Terry Kennedy, his double coming either side of half-time.

Replacement Gavin Mullin ran in a brace of tries late on to seal the result and the bronze medal. Ireland are now joint fourth in the standings, level on points with South Africa and two points behind Fiji and Australia in third and second.

Ireland’s men and women’s sides return to action on February 23rd when the World Series stops in Vancouver.