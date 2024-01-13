Lyon’s pace and power too much for Connacht as Champions Cup hopes dealt huge blow

Connacht’s Cian Prendergast scores his side's second try during the Investec Champions Cup game against Lyon at Matmut Stadium de Gerland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Champions Cup: Lyon 34 Connacht 20

Connacht’s Champions Cup hopes were dealt a huge blow by a rampant Lyon outfit in France on Saturday afternoon.

Pete Wilkins’s side had entered the fixture propping up the bottom of Pool One with just a single bonus point, and desperately needing a win to give them any hopes of qualifying. Despite the odds of 25-1, Connacht did hold their opponents throughout the contest, but the home side’s pace and the power saw out the afternoon with a bonus-point try to put them on top of the pool.

Yet Connacht delivered early on, thanks to a perfect pass from Tom Daly to the supporting Sean Jansen. The number eight 8 tore the field apart with a bursting run from inside his own half before touching down to claim the opening try after eight minutes, JJ Hanrahan’s sideline conversion shaving the wrong side of the uprights.

It did not take long before the hosts went in front, ramping up their pace and power before the pack took control in the 22, helped in no small part by an injection of pace from fullback and man of the match Alexandre Tchaptchet. In the end left wing Thaakir Abrahams crossed, with former Ireland outhalf Paddy Jackson adding the extras.

READ MORE

They added a second try forged by the forwards before Tchaptechet wasted no time in taking a quick tap and bursting through from close range, with Jackson again converting before adding penalties as the home side built up a 20-5 lead.

Although starved of primary possession and territory, Connacht gave themselves some hope before the break.

Jansen was influential again in the build-up before Cian Prendergast grabbed his side’s second try, and they should have added another immediately after the break following a super lineout and drive. Although Daly, Michael McDonald and Dominic Robertson-McCoy were halted on the line, Jack Carty’s option of a crossfield kick for winger Andrew Smith was overcooked.

Connacht gave themselves some hope after the restart, capitalising on a penalty to touch. Darragh Murray secured and Connacht delivered through Robertson-McCoy, Hanrahan adding the extras to close the gap to 20-17.

However, that was as close as Connacht could get. Number eight Mickael Guillard bagged another try with Jackson converting to put them back in front by 27-17. And although Hanrahan added a 68th-minute penalty to edge within seven points, Lyon changed gears again. Abrahams bagged the bonus-point try with just five minutes remaining, and there was not enough time for Connacht to make up the deficit, leaving them without a win and their Champions Cup hopes all but over.

LYON: A Tchaptchet; M Ioane, J Maraku, T Regard, T Abrahams; P Jackson, M Page-Relo; H Kaabeche, Y Charcosset, D Bamba; J Kpoku, R Taofifenua; L Allen, A Botha (capt), M Guillard.

Replacements: G Marchand for Charcosset (50 mins); M Gouzou for Taofifenua, L Rimet for Page-Relo, L Berdeu for Jackson (all 56); J Rey for Kaabeche, PTafili for Bamba (59); A Parisien for Maraku (65); U Vignolles for Guillard (70).

CONNACHT: JJ Hanrahan; A Smith, T Farrell, T Daly, S Bolton; J Carty (capt), M McDonald; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; D Murray, J Joyce; C Prendergast, J Butler, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Buckley for Dooley, S Illo for Robertson-McCoy (both 53); D Hawkshaw for Farrell (55); O Dowling for Murray (58); S Jennings for Carty (60); C Oliver for Jansen (61); E de Buitléar for McElroy (65); M Devine for Jennings (75).

Referee: Pierre Brousett (Fra).