Connacht and Munster announce teams for New Year’s Day clash in Galway

JJ Hanrahan is one of six changes to the Connacht side for the meeting with Munster at The Sportsground on New Year's Day. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht have made six changes to the side that lost to Ulster in Belfast before Christmas for their New Year’s Day URC clash with Munster at The Sportsground (3pm).

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Joe Joyce, Jarrad Butler, JJ Hanrahan and Cathal Forde coming into the starting XV, while they have opted for a 6-2 split on the bench with the fit-again Oisín Dowling included as well as Niall Murray and Conor Oliver.

“Munster arrive at the Sportsground as URC champions so we are fully aware of their quality and the challenge that awaits us. However we have been steadily improving different aspects of our game over the last few weeks and arrive ourselves with enormous determination to turn around our recent run of results,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Munster have made seven changes and one positional switch from the side that lost to Leinster four days ago.

Hooker Eoghan Clarke makes his first competitive start, while Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the side with Fineen Wycherley returning from a shoulder injury. Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Jeremy Loughman also slot into the starting XV.

There is a positional switch for Gavin Coombes as he moves into the backrow.

CONNACHT: Mack Hansen; Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; JJ Hanrahan, Caolin Blade (capt); Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Michael McDonald, Jack Carty, Conor Oliver.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tony Butler, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Eoghan Clarke, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Seán O’Brien, Shay McCarthy.