Mack Hansen returns at fullback for Connact’s trip to play Ulster

Mack Hansen returns at fullback for Connacht's URC derby against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, Friday, 7.35 (Live on TG4 & Premier Sports)

Mack Hansen will make his Connacht return at fullback in Friday night’s URC derby against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Irish international missed last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat to Saracens in the Champions Cup through injury but returns in the number 15 jersey with Shayne Bolton and Byron Ralston making up the back three on the wings.

Including Hansen, there are seven changes overall to the starting team that faced Saracens. It’s an all-changed frontrow with Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham in. Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray in the secondrow, while in the backrow Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán O’Brien are included.

Ulster also have a new frontrow from their big win over Racing 92 in Belfast last Saturday night, with head coach Dan McFarland naming Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart and Marty Moore. It marks Moore’s first start since sustaining a knee injury against Munster on New Year’s Day.

Ireland international lock Kieran Treadwell makes his 150th cap for Ulster alongside captain Iain Henderson in the secondrow.

After scoring a try against Racing, Matty Rea starts at blindside flanker, and there is a welcome return to action for openside flanker Sean Reffell, who plays for the first time since injuring his ankle against Benetton last season. Nick Timoney, who went over for two tries against Racing, moves from openside to number eight for the game.

Starting against his former team, John Cooney retains his spot at scrumhalf after a brilliant performance against Racing 92, while Jake Flannery starts at outhalf.

The back five remains unchanged, with Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune on the wings, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume in midfield and Mike Lowry at fullback.

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jake Flannery, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore; Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt),;Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney.

CONNACHT: Mack Hansen; Shayne Bolton, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Byron Ralston; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Seán O’Brien.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Gavin Thornbury, Conor Oliver, Michael McDonald, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Jennings.