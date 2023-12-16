Connacht deliver a performance but Saracens take full points in show of power

Sean Maitland of Saracens dives over to score their fifth try despite the tackle of Connacht's John Porch during the Investec Champions Cup match at StoneX Stadium in Barnet. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Champions Cup Pool 1: Saracens 55 Connacht 36

Connacht delivered a performance but not a Champions Cup victory against Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In a game which boasted 13 tries, the English Premiership outfit bagged eight, while Connacht’s haul of five was enough to give them a bonus point deserving of a creditable performance.

In truth Pete Wilkins’s side were always up against it with the home side totally in charge, and any hopes of bagging their first win in England since 2009 were scuppered after Saracens grabbed their fifth try after 55 minutes to extend their lead to 36-17. From then on the result was a formality, and although there was no way back, Connacht showed sufficient fortitude and pride to add to their tally, keeping the scoreline respectable.

The home side, having opened with an eighth-minute try, led 21-17 at the break, courtesy of crossing the line for a third try on the half-time whistle.

Yet in between Connacht put in a huge shift, not only to stem the home side tide, but to put the necessary points on the board, and midway through the half they led 17-8.

However, as expected Saracens’ big men proved influential, particularly Argentinian international Juan Martin Gonzales, who put the home side in control early on, the flanker producing a superb finish after Connacht were unable to control an unfortunate bounce of the ball.

However, when Connacht took a 7-5 lead on13 minutes courtesy of a try from Bundee Aki, it was a deserved reward for a fine forward drive following Jack Carty’s superb touch finder just metes from the try line.

Connacht's Gavin Thornbury attempts to block a kick from Saracens’ Aled Davies. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But in Mario Itoje and the Vunipola brothers, the home side had natural ball winners, while Farrell provided the breathing space when necessary with his tactical kicking, while his penalty gave the home side an 8-7 lead. Connacht then produced a superb try after 23 minutes from a penalty to touch, with hooker Dave Heffernan playing a central role before Caolin Blade produced a clever switch from the back of a ruck to dive over. Carty’s conversion put the visitors into a 14-8 lead after 25 minutes before the outhalf added a penalty, extending the gap to 17-8.

It as only temporary, however, as thereafter the home side took complete charge. By half-time they had taken a 21-17 lead with two tries coming from influential hooker Jamie George, with Farrell adding a penalty. Immediately after the restart centre Olly Hartley delivered the bonus-point try, capitalising on an Andy Goode grubber kick.

Connacht, forced to work hard for every ball, were not helped by a yellow card to Cian Prendergast, and it was a simple three points for Farrell. Thereafter the home side delivered two tries, Farrell again instrumental in providing Sean Maitland with an easy score before right wing Lucio Cinti dotted down minutes later, putting the game beyond Connacht’s reach.

Connacht, to their credit, never gave up the fight. The influential Aki provided JJ Hanrahan with the opportunity to touch down, while Joe Joyce delivered the bonus-point try. However, Saracens added scores through Hartley and Theo Dan to maintain their comfortable lead.

Although Hanrahan provided Prendergast with the opportunity to add his name to the try tally in injury time, it made little difference to the overwhelming superiority of Mark McCall’s side, knocking Connacht’s hopes of advancement from the pool stages.

Meanwhile, Champions Cup holders La Rochelle suffered an agonising defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town – their second successive loss of the tournament – following a late Andre-Hugo Venter try that Manie Libbok converted to secure a 21-20 verdict.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 mins: J Gonzalez try, 5-0; 13: B Aki try, J Carty con, 5-7; 20: O Farrell pen, 8-7; 25: C Blade try, Carty con, 8-14; 20: Carty pen, 8-17; 33: J George try, 13-17; 39: Farrell pen, 16-17; 40+1: George try, 21-17. Half-time 21-17. 43: O Hartley try, Farrell con, 28-17; 52: Farrell pen 31-17; 55: S Maitland try, Farrell con, 38-17; 57: L Cinti try, 43-17; 61: JJ Hanrahan try, Hanrahan con, 43-24; 64: Hartley try, Farrell con, 50-24; 67: J Joyce try, 50-29; 71: T Dan try 55-29; 80+2: C Prendergast try, Hanrahan con, 55-36.

SARACENS: A Goode; L Cinti Luna, N Tompkins, O Hartley, S Maitland; O Farrell, A Davies; M Vunipola, J George, A Clarey; M Itoje, T McFarland; JM Gonzalez, A Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: I van Zyl for George (55 mins); T Dan for Davies, T West for George (both 56); A Lewington for M Vunipola (58); H Tizard for B Vunipolo (63); T Knight for Gonzales (65); L Mulipola for Clarey (68); T Parton for Goode (70).

Yellow card: Itoje (58 mins).

CONNACHT: J Porch; B Ralston, T Farrell, B Aki, S Bolton; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, J Aungier; D Murray, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: F Bealham for Aungier, D Buckley for Duggan, J Joyce for Thornbury (all 48 mins); J Butler for Oliver (56); M McDonald for Blade, JJ Hanrahan for Carty (both 58); D Kilgallen for Porch (60).

Yellow card: Prendergast (50 mins).

Referee: Luc Ramos (Fra).