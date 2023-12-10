La Rochelle v Leinster: Champions Cup updates

It is a big game for Harry Byrne at outhalf after his brother was ruled out injured and Sexton’s retirement, he has been thrown into the deep end for the province.

“He’s such a talented player, Harry. This is a huge step now. That’s the thing, the players just need to take the step. What a way to do it, away in France,” said head coach Leo Cullen, citing Byrne’s composed Champions Cup debut off the bench in a 35-14 win in Montpellier four years ago almost this weekend, since when he’s been restricted him to just six more Europe appearances.

[ Leinster’s Leo Cullen: ‘This is Harry’s time now - it’s time to deliver’ ]

Gordon D’Arcy has rightly called this “the game of the weekend”. “There’s no bedding in. Whoever wins this match creates a little breathing space to take into the following weekend’s game, in Leinster’s case against the Sale Sharks in the Aviva Stadium.

“La Rochelle will go back to basics and rely on their talented roster to be the point of difference. Leinster have always offered more than the sum of their parts, but this weekend is a match they cannot play second fiddle in those key, game-defining, individual moments.

“Leinster have perhaps become a little too predictable, the onus is on a few people to break those shackles this weekend. Predictable plays into the French giant’s hands, anything else levels the field.”

[ Gordon D’Arcy: The Champions Cup’s future is far from certain, even in the short to medium term ]

Gerry Thornley has an interesting piece on La Rochelle today, and how their season has not gone to plan so far. Ronan O’Gara’s team are ninth in the top 14 as they struggle to overcome post-World Cup hangover. Grégory Alldritt is a big miss as the heartbeat of their team in recent seasons, he had agreed with the club to take a break after the World Cup until January.

“The top two by a distance last season, such have been the demands on Toulouse and La Rochelle, both domestically last season and in the World Cup, that they sit sixth and ninth with five wins out of nine and four out of nine.”

[ La Rochelle look to spark their season into life with Leinster victory ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup pool match between Leinster and La Rochelle. Kick off is at 3.15pm at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

It’s a big one to kick off Leinster’s campaign, against the defending champions who beat them in Dublin in May. There is no Ronan O’Gara for this one due to a suspension he incurred for dissent to officials in the French Top 14 but the former Munster man will no doubt have prepped his team well after having Leinster’s number for the last few years. For Leinster, it is a first Champions Cup game for the recently appointed Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber. The teams:

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Jason Jenkins, Josh van der Flier, Ben Murphy, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai.

La Rochelle: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Ulupano Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Jules Favre; Antoine Hastoy, Tawerra Kerr-Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit (capt), Uini Atonio; Thomas Lavault, Will Skelton, Paul Budehent, Levani Botia, Yoan Tanga.

Replacements: Sacha Idoumi, Joel Sclavi, Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel, Ultan Dillane, Rémi Picquette, Judicael Concoriet, Teddy Iribaren, Hugo Reus.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)