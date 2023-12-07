Bundee Aki to make first Connacht start of the season against Bordeaux-Bègles

Bundee Aki will make his first start of the season for Connacht in the Investec Champions Cup game against Bordeaux-Bègles at The Sportsground on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Bundee Aki will make his first Connacht start of the season in Friday night’s opening Investec Champions Cup clash against French side Bordeaux-Bègles at The Sportsground (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The World Player of the Year nominee has recovered from a hamstring injury to make his first appearance since Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit against New Zealand.

His inclusion is one of five changes from the side that started last week’s game against Leinster, with Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce and Andrew Smith also coming into the starting XV.

Dave Heffernan joins Buckley and Bealham in an experienced frontrow, while Darragh Murray is retained in the secondrow. The backrow is unchanged from last week with number eight Sean Jansen beside flankers Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

READ MORE

Caolin Blade and JJ Hanrahan continue their halfback partnership, while the remaining backline is reshuffled. Cathal Forde moves from 12 to 13 to partner Aki in the centre, while Byron Ralston shifts to the wing and Mack Hansen moves to fullback. Smith completes the side from the opposite wing.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Champions Cup nights at The Sportsground are special occasions and we expect Friday to be no different.

“Of course there was disappointment with Saturday’s result against Leinster but it shows we have the quality to perform against the best teams in Europe. We used Monday to review and bank the lessons from the game, and the whole squad is excited to get back out in front of another big crowd against another quality opponent.

“Bordeaux will arrive with a star-studded squad and, like many French sides, will have X-factor players who can light up a game if you give them the chance. For us it is a fantastic opportunity show we can impose our personalities and style of play against a quality team on the biggest European stage.

“The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was unbelievable and I’ve no doubt it will be something similar again tomorrow night. Our incredible supporters provide so much energy to the players and we look forward to rewarding them with a massive performance.”

CONNACHT (v Bordeaux-Bègles, Sportsground, Friday, 8.0 – Live on TNT Sports 2): Mack Hansen; Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Caolin Blade (capt); Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Seán Jansen.

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Michael McDonald, David Hawkshaw, John Porch.

BORDEAUX-BÈGLES: Romain Buros; Damian Penaud, Nicolas Depoortere, Ben Tapuai, Pablo Uberti; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Ugo Boniface, Clément Maynadier, Sipili Falatea; Guido Petti, Thomas Jolmes; Pierre Bochaton, Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu.

Replacements: Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna, Carlü Sadie, Alexandre Ricard, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Antoine Miquel, Paul Abadie, Nans Ducuing.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone