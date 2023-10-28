New Zealand vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup live

The most experienced #Springboks team ever will line up for the #RWC2023 Final against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/oySTFCRVOo 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/JEeGNVyjI1 — Springboks (@Springboks) October 26, 2023

According to the Springboks’ own social media team, this is their most experienced team ever to line out in a Test match. It remains unclear if this is in terms of age or caps, or World Cup finals given most of these players were part of the victorious outfit in Japan four years ago.

Nienaber/Erasmus have made a few changes. Handré Pollard starts at 10 after replacing Mannie Libbok after just 30 minutes during last week’s semi-final, Libbok drops out of the 23. Faf de Klerk is also promoted from the bench to start at scrumhalf.

On the bench, well, what else can you focus on other than the split of seven forwards and one back. Doing it in the pool stages against Ireland is one thing, a World Cup final is another altogether. Willie le Roux is the only back among the replacements, as Jean Kleyn and Jasper Wiese return after a few weeks out of the 23.

Trevor Nyakane replaces Vincent Koch - who won the final scrum penalty against England - at 18.

Team news: New Zealand make one change to the side that demolished Argentina in the semi-final. The secondrows once again flip-flop, with Brodie Retallick promoted to start as Sam Whitelock drops to the bench.

Sam Cane once again leads the side from the backrow.

Hello all and welcome to live coverage of the Rugby World Cup decider.

New Zealand vs South Africa, the only two countries with three World Cup wins go head-to-head to become the first team with four.

There are subplots aplenty. A side the world sees as a more attacking outfit vs a more kick-heavy and defensive unit. Ian Foster vs Jacques Nienaber in their last matches in charge. Joe Schmidt vs Rassie Erasmus, the battle of the former provincial head coaches. It promises to be a cracker.

We’ll start the build-up now until kick-off (8pm), before live commentary starts.