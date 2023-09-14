Ireland v Tonga: Johnny Sexton to captain Irish team in second Rugby World Cup game

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his team to take on Tonga on Saturday night. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A week on from his 65-minute comeback after an absence of almost six months, Johnny Sexton will lead out the Ireland team in their second Rugby World Cup pool game against Tonga in Nantes on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish).

Sexton’s selection is a measure of the seriousness with which Andy Farrell and his captain are taking the Tongans, as is a strong selection overall showing just four changes in personnel from the starting XV for last week’s opening 82-8 win over Romania in Bordeaux.

Mack Hansen, a late call-up to the bench last week, makes his first World Cup start, with the only other change in the backline being the promotion of Conor Murray at scrumhalf.

Likewise, Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier are also promoted from the bench in the starting pack, with Peter O’Mahony reverting to blindside and Tadhg Beirne returning to the secondrow.

There are a potential four World Cup debutants on the bench in the shape of Finaly Beralham, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey and Ross Byrne. The only four players who have yet to feature in the tournament are Dan Sheehan, who was not risked, Jack Conan, Stuart McCloskey and Jimmy O’Brien.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.