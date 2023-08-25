Samoan mix of pride, physicality and no little skill likely to test Ireland’s mettle

Samoa's Ray Niuia in action during the victory over Japan in a pre-World Cup warm-up game at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan. Photograph: Richard A. Brooks/AFP/ via Getty Images

When Ireland attack coach Mike Catt walks out on the field at the Stade Jean-Dauger, in Bayonne, France on Saturday, he is likely to offer a friendly hand to Samoan coach Seilala Mapusua.

The former England utility back Catt and ‘Maps’ spent fours season together at London Irish as players. Both centres, Catt played between 2004-10 and Mapusua from 2006-11.

That’s where the niceties end. Taking advantage of several former players who once lined out for New Zealand and Australia and who have now chosen to play with Samoa, 43-year-old Mapusua took the team to a world ranking of 10th for the first time since 2015 before dropping back to 12th in the current standings.

Samoa are a second-tier team in the same World Cup pool as England, Argentina, Japan and Chile with their last win against a top-tier nation coming in 2014 when they beat Italy. However, their current ranking puts them ahead of Italy (13) and pool rivals Japan (14).

The team comes into their final warm-up game before France with some confidence already built up. They’ve won three of their last four warm-up games, notably defeating Japan, as well as Tonga, who are in Ireland’s World Cup Pool B, as well as the Barbarians. Samoa’s only loss of the series has come against Fiji.

Seilala Mapusua, Samoa's head coach. He has taken the team to 12th in the current world rankings, ahead of Italy (13) and World Cup pool rivals Japan (14).

They arrive in France with the same tag they have always had, superb athletes but with a history of players’ revolts against their governing union over issues such as the misuse of funds, the lack of support for players, and the blacklisting of individuals who had been problematic.

The three Pacific Island nations have a combined population of just over one million – Fiji (905,502); Samoa (196,440); Tonga (108,020), much too small to generate revenue for professional rugby. Despite that, in 2019 it was reported that 20 per cent of the world’s professional players have Pacific Island heritage.

Samoa meet Ireland with ex-All Blacks flanker Steve Luatua available. He was handed his debut against Fiji. At 32, Luatua brings experience and skill to the squad, having won 15 caps for New Zealand before departing for the Gallagher Premiership back in 2017.

They also have another former All Black, Lima Sopoaga, who missed out on the opportunity to represent Samoa in the earlier matches after his recent family relocation to Japan stalled his return. However, he made a strong debut for Samoa, helping the side to the 28-14 win over the Barbarians in Brive, France.

Steven Luatua in action for the Barbarians: Now 32, the former All Blacks flanker brings experience and skill to the Samoan squad having won 15 caps for New Zealand.

Playing at outhalf, Sopoaga showed glimpses of his old self, kicking two penalties and a conversion in the game. He played 16 times for New Zealand before signing for Wasps and is now with Lyon.

Sopoaga can also play in the centre as Samoa also have former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano able to orchestrate play at pivot, while former All Black prop Charlie Faumuina can also make an impact.

Leali’ifano is a sprightly 35-years-old with 26 Australian caps, the last one in 2019. He also played with Ulster in 2017. Following successful treatment for leukaemia he went to Belfast on a five-month loan.

Having not played international rugby for three years made Faumuina eligible to play for Samoa and he was selected as a substitute for the game against Japan in the Sapporo Stadium last month.

He came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute of the game to win his first Samoan cap after earning 50 caps for the All Blacks. Faumuina was part of the All Black squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where they made history as the first to retain the World Cup title.

Lima Sopoaga: the former All Black made a strong debut for Samoa in the 28-14 win over the Barbarians in Brive.

With their players competing all over the world, Samoa arrive with a built-in disadvantage. The difficulty of training together for extended periods of time has been an ongoing challenge. Despite that they have twice made it to a quarter-final of the World Cup in 1991 and 1995 equalling Ireland’s best effort, also the quarter-final stage.

What the team may lack in cohesiveness and occasional lack of discipline, it will compensate for with traditional physicality, athleticism and a tough style of play. It will prove a similar mix to what Ireland might face in Nantes when they face Tonga in the second pool match.