Ireland fight the good fight but Scotland take their chances when resistance fades

Scotland's Rachel Malcolm forces her way over to score despite the best efforts of the Ireland defence during the Six Nations game in Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Women’s Six Nations: Scotland 36 Ireland 10

Ireland had to settle for the wooden spoon after losing to Scotland in the final round of the Women’s Six Nations Championship at the Dam Health Stadium in Edinburgh.

The Irish side was competitive for three quarters of the contest but in the final 20 minutes their resistance collapsed against a strong effort from the Scotland forwards who paved the way for a four-try finish in a crushing win.

Scotland led 5-3 at the break after recovering from a difficult opening quarter that was dominated by Ireland, rewarded after 12 mins with a penalty goal by outside half Dannah O’Brien.

Ireland should have increased their lead when they drove a five metre line-out. The green shirts appeared to have crossed the try line only for Scotland to emerge with the ball after an unlikely turnover.

Ireland's Brittany Hogan offloads under pressure against Scotland. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Irish side also looked strong when they attacked in the wide channels with significant contributions from full back Lauren Delany and wing Aoife Doyle.

Scotland, having soaked up considerable pressure, then found their rhythm, scoring in the final minute of the first half through their powerful centre Meryl Smith and taking a 5-3 interval advantage.

Scotland quickly extended their lead just after half time when hooker Lana Skeldon exploded off the side of a maul to score her side’s second try. But straightaway Ireland responded in kind with a maul try by Nichola Fryday, the conversion by O’Brien levelling the scores.

The stalemate did not last long after a strong run by Smith set up a position for Scotland’s forwards to drive at the line ending with prop Leah Bartlett touching down and Helen Nelson converting.

It was the blue touch paper for Scotland who increased their lead with a tries from Francesca McGhie, skipper Rachel Malcom and full back Chloe Rollie and two conversions by Nelson for a record win over Ireland.

Scorers - Scotland: Tries: Smith, Skeldon, Bartlett, McGhie, Malcolm, Rollie; Cons: Nelson (3); Ireland: Try: Fryday; Con: O’Brien; Pen: O’Brien

Scotland: C Rollie; C Grant, E Orr, M Smith, F McGhie; H Nelson, M McDonald; L Bartlett, L Skeldo, C Belisle, J Konkel-Roberts, L McMillan, R Malcolm, Rl McLachla, E Gallagher. Replacements: J Rettie for Skeldon 76 mins, A Young for Bartlett 76, E Clarke for Belise 76, E Donaldson for McMillan 71, E Sinclair for McLachlan 71, C Mattinson for McDonald 56, B Blacklock for Smith 72.

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O’Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney, N Fryday, S Monaghan, B Hogan, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird. Replacements: C Nielson for Jones 77 mins, S McGrath for Djougang 69 , K Buggy for Haney 75, D Wall for Moore 12, A Hughes, A McGann for Irwin 50, M Deely for Doyle 69.

Referee: Sarah Cox (RFU).