Women’s Six Nations: Three changes to starting XV to play England at Musgrave Park

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland team for Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash against England in Cork (kick-off 2.15pm, live on RTÉ2 and BBC2/BBC iPlayer).

Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan are retained in the unchanged back three, with Irwin joining Aoife Dalton in midfield. Scuffil-McCabe comes into the side to partner Dannah O’Brien in the half-backs.

McWilliams has named an unchanged front row for the visit of the Rugby World Cup finalists to Cork, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney named to start and Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan packing down in the second row.

Hogan comes in at blindside flanker, with Grace Moore continuing at openside and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird at number eight.

On the replacements bench, Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor and Jo Brown provide the reinforcements up front, with the fit-again Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann and Méabh Deely completing the Match Day 23.

Commenting ahead of the game, McWilliams said: “We are under no illusions of the size of the task ahead of us with a world class England team coming to Cork, but this is a test we will embrace and relish. We are aiming to get better week-on-week and the squad remain focused on our process, preparation and attitude.

“We are excited to be back at Musgrave Park in front of our supporters, and their backing at this stage of our development as a team is hugely valued.”

Ireland team: Lauren Delany; Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements: Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Jo Brown, Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely