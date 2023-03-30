Former Ireland fullback Felix Jones agrees to join England staff after World Cup

Former Ireland player Felix Jones is currently working with the South Africa team. Photograph: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Steve Borthwick has added former Ireland fullback Felix Jones to his England coaching team in an appointment that begins in 2024.

Jones will end his role as assistant to South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus after the holders’ World Cup defence this autumn.

The 35-year-old started coaching the Springboks’ defence in 2019 but is also responsible for liaising with their European-based players. It has yet to be revealed what his England duties will be.

“Our immediate focus is on preparation for the World Cup,” Borthwick said. “We are continuing to build our programme to be in a position to compete to be world champions once again.

“At the same time, I also want to ensure we are preparing for long-term success for this England team and I’m excited that a coach as talented as Felix is joining next year.

“Felix has been competing at the top of world rugby during his four years with South Africa and will bring invaluable experience to our set up.

“Together with Richard Wigglesworth and Kevin Sinfield, we are putting in place a coaching team who have spent their careers at the highest level competing for trophies. That is exactly what we want for this England team”.

Jones is the second member of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning management team recruited by Borthwick, with Aled Walters set to join from Leicester as head of strength and conditioning at the end of the season.

Sinfield and Wigglesworth are currently Borthwick’s only confirmed assistants for the global showpiece in France, but a forwards coach and additional specialist coaches are also being sought.