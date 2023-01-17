Connacht back John Porch exploring possibility of playing for Ireland

Connacht’s John Porch scores the first try of the game in the Challenge Cup pool game against Brive at the Sportsground. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Connacht back John Porch is continuing to look into the possibility of playing for Ireland after 2024. The 28-year-old Australian international Sevens player, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games with Australia has been playing in Ireland since 2019 and has not turned out for Australia since then.

Changes to the rules governing switching allegiance were changed at the beginning of last year.

“I’m not sure exactly. I’m sure as an organisation they are all over it. I don’t have the answer for you, but in terms of the set-up I’m sure they are all over it,” said Connacht coach Pete Wilkins during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“I’ve seen the debate on both sides. It is something that Porchy is looking into but for us we are just thrilled to be retaining him and that’s massive. Where he goes with the international stuff is up to him.”

This week Connacht confirmed a two-year contract extension for Porch, which would keep him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“I’m really pleased to agree a contract extension with Connacht,” said Porch. “I know there was some speculation about my future but I’ve decided I want to help this club go from strength to strength. I’m enjoying life in the west of Ireland and there are some really exciting plans for the future that I want to be a part of.”

Since joining in 2019, Porch has scored 17 tries in 72 appearances after arriving from the Australia Sevens scene, where he had previously worked with Andy Friend. More recently he scored a sensational try against Brive on Saturday – the first of nine for Connacht that evening.

“Porchy has been ever present. He plays an enormous amount of minutes for us,” added Wilkins. “He is very important, can play either side of the field on the wing. Obviously, he has covered fullback for us as well.

“He just brings ... he’s super competitive week-in, week-out with that physical and mental resilience which means he’s an important part of the squad. I know there was a bit of a debate about whether he would stay in Ireland or not, so it’s a big vote of confidence on his behalf.”