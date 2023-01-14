Munster survive red card and Northampton onslaught to hold on for important win

Munster 27 Northampton 23

They didn’t make it easy for themselves. They rarely do. But although the bonus point that seemed within their grasp after scoring three tries inside the first half-hour, Munster would have settled for this hard-earned win before the end of this harem scarem Champions Cup tie.

It assuredly wouldn’t have come to that but for the first red card of his career, which left Munster with 14 men for virtually the last hour. Leading 17-0 at the time after an ambitious and assured first quarter, they continued to take the game to Northampton in leading 24-0 at the break thanks to yet another two tries by the outstanding Gavin Coombes.

Thereafter though, the numerical disadvantage took its toll and they were surviving by their wits end for much of the second half and were a touch fortunate in the end.

Aside from his two tries and huge workload, the immense Coombes also impressed with his footballing nous. Roman Salanoa was lively in the loose, Jean Kleyn gave a typically selfless and industrious day’s work.

With Joey Carbery varying his game cleverly, there was a nice shape and variation to Munster’s attacking game, with plenty of workrate and animation off the ball to give options. Joey Carbery oozed class in the way he took the ball to the gain line from the off and used his runners on the inside and outside.

Mike Haley was quickly into his customary counter-attacking stride when delightfully stepping two tacklers to earn the game’s first penalty against Alex Moon for not rolling away. Demonstrating that this was a Champions Cup tie that first needed winning, Carbery unerringly landed the 40-metre penalty.

Five minutes later though, Peter O’Mahony opted for a lineout from almost exactly the same point and Carbery found a good touch seven metres out.

O’Donoghue was held up short with a trick play down the blind side, but after Niall Scaannell fed a charging David Kilcoyne from a tap penalty, Coombes bulldozed over with help from O’Donoghue and Kleyn.

Munster’s Gavin Coombes celebrates scoring a try with Jack O’Donoghue. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Northampton were soon temporarily reduced to 14 men when hooker Mikey Haywood was binned for a leaping block and shoulder to chin on Carbery after the latter’s counter chip.

Initially, Munster didn’t maximise their numerical advantage though, Haley wastefully gave away possession with a poor kick-out on the full and then knocked on a sharp, no-look pass by Calvin Nash. Shane Daly then cleared out beyond the ruck and Antoine Frisch also hoofed the ball out on the full.

However, a knock-on by Matt Proctor enabled Haley to clear downfield and from their next entry into the Northampton 22, Munster moved the ball wide right, left and right again before Haley found Coombes on the left edge. Demonstrating his acute footballing instincts, the number ‘8′ stepped inside and drew two tackles to give the supporting O’Donoghue a free run to the line on his inside.

Alas, O’Donoghue promptly turned from hero to villain when catching the Northampton lock David Ribbans on the chin with his shoulder. There hadn’t been any more force than was the case when Haywood was yellow carded but O’Donoghue was too upright. As the French referee Tual Trainini studied wide replays on the big screen at the Mayerstone end of the ground, one sensed that a hushed crowd feared the red card which followed.

When Kleyn soon drove Ribbans back in the tackle to force a knock-on, the crowd, now sensing their important role, roared their approval and soon blasted out “Stand Up and Fight”.

The inspired Coombes won a turnover, made a telling pick and carry from inside his own 22 and then, at the other end, Scannell himself charged off another tap penalty before Coombes drove over for his second try – this time helped by Kleyn and O’Mahony.

Helped by Haywood’s crooked thrown when Northampton went to the corner, much to the satisfaction of the crowd, Munster kept the visitors scoreless until the break.

However, on the resumption, Salanoa was pinged on Munster’s first scrum of the second period for going to ground. As Northampton pounded the Munster line off successive penalties to the corner, there was an inevitability about their opening try as they hammered at the line to create an overlap for James Ramm to put fellow winger Tommy Freeman over.

Furthermore, Smith converted and despite John Ryan replacing Salanoa, landed another scrum penalty after the Munster front-row were stood up.

Now it was a two-score game, despite which Munster surprisingly turned down a 35-metre shot at goal in opting for the corner. But despite a well set up maul after Scannell’s long throw hit Beirne at the tail, Casey was nabbed by Haywood at the base and Northampton counter-rucked to force a turnover.

What’s more, Northampton soon worked an overlap for George Furbank to chip Haley and after Freeman tackled the covering Joey Carbery and his team-mates poured over the ball for a turnover, Ramm pounced sharply for the try.

Smith’s conversion made it 24-17 and, as surprisingly, Graham Rowntree responded by replacing Carbery with Rory Scannell and moving Jack Crowley to outhalf. Soon after, Paddy Patterson was entrusted alongside Crowley with the fraught endgame, as O’Mahony was also replaced by Alex Kendellen. It was a case of in for a penny at this stage.

After Northampton opted for another Smith three-pointer to bring a win into the equation, Munster were fortunate when Ramm was pinged for playing the ball after the tackled by Tadhg Beirne, even though he clearly wasn’t held.

Crowley held his nerve to land the kick and after another Smith three-pointer to give Northampton one last play for the win, but Coombes and co forced a maul turnover to secure a wild victory.

Scoring sequence: 2 mins Carbery pen 3-0; 9 mins G Coombes try, Carbery con 10-0; 20 mihs O’Donoghue try, Carbery con 17-0; 29 mins G Coombes try, Carbery con 24-0; (half-time 24-0); 45 mins Freeman try, Smith con 24-7; 50 mins Smith pen 24-10; 56 mins Ramm try, Smith con 24-17; 71 mins Smith pen 24-20; 76 mins Crowley pen 27-20; 79 mins Smith pen 27-23.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: John Ryan for Salanoa (47 mins), Josh Wycherley for Kilocoyne (53 mins), Rory Scannell for Carbery (58 mins),

Alex Kendellen for Kleyn (60 mins), John Hodnett for O’Mahony, Paddy Patterson for Casey (both 65 mins).

Not used: Scott Buckley, Liam Coombes.

Sent off: O’Donoghue (23 mins).

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, Paul Hill, David Ribbans, Alex Moon, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: Robbie Smith for Ramm (14-21 mins) and for Haywood (71 mins), Fraser Dingwall for Proctor (47 mins), Alex Coles for Moon, Angus Scott-Young for Lawes (both 63 mins), Ethan Waller for A Waller, Alfie Petch for Hill (bloth 68 mins).

Not used: Callum Braley for Mitchell, Courtnall Skosan.

Sinbinned: Haywood (11-21 mins),

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)