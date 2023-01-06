Ulster travel to face Treviso with mental baggage weighing them down

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has been deeply frustrated with not only the recent results but also the lacklustre performances produced by his squad. Photograph: Charles Mcquillan/Getty Images

URC: Benetton Treviso v Ulster, Stadio Monigo, Saturday, 1pm Irish time; Live on Premier Sports and URC.tv

Ulster are about to discover quite a lot about themselves in terms of whether this run of four defeats in five games is something which can be staunched or if matters are about to take a significant lurch towards the stuff of crisis.

The pressure not been well smoke screened by Dan McFarland who has not experienced anything quite as worrying as this since taking over when things were at a pretty low ebb in 2018.

The Ulster head coach has been deeply frustrated with not only the recent results – making Europe’s last 16 looks rather challenging after two defeats and a trip to come to La Rochelle, never mind growing fears that their hoped for top two finish in the URC looks potentially holed below the waterline – but also the lacklustre performances produced by his squad.

Ulster have been playing in fits and starts with their most complete performance of recent times being their second half revival against La Rochelle – which turned out to be their third defeat from three – when the game already looked up for them at the Aviva Stadium.

Since then, the northern province limped to victory in Connacht before New Year’s Day was marked by a last-gasp defeat at home to Munster. As such, they go to Treviso overladen with mental baggage while having to handle all the pressure to dig out a result.

With the Italians having won five from six home games so far – only the Bulls have won at Stadio Monigo in this campaign – there is a sense that the home team could snatch a very rare victory.

McFarland has made five changes to the team which lost 15-14 to Munster with Jeff Toomaga-Allen the most notable – and potentially worrying – inclusion at tighthead due to Marty Moore’s injury and Tom O’Toole also not being fit.

Elsewhere, Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring come in to a completely changed front row while Nick Timoney is at number eight for Duane Vermeulen. The only other tweak sees Michael Lowry restored to full-back.

If Ulster can handle their heavy load, then they ought to at least arrest the decline in results. But if they can’t, then it will be difficult not to accept that they are in free fall.

Benetton: R Smith, E Padovani, I Brex, T Menoncello, O Ratave; T Albornoz, A Garbisi; F Zani, G Nicotera, S Ferrari; N Cannone, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone. Replacements: S Maile, C Traore, T Pasquali, Ri Favretto, G Pettinelli, S Hidalgo-Clyne, J Umaga, M Zanon.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, K Treadwell, I Henderson (Capt), G Jones, S Reffell, N Timoney. Replacements: T Stewart, R Sutherland, A Warwick, A O’Connor, D Vermeulen, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).