Munster vs Ulster: Nicole Cronin captains hosts in interpro opener

Interpro series: Munster vs Ulster, Saturday January 7th, Musgrave Park, kick-off 4.45pm, live on TG4

Nicole Cronin captains Munster from the outhalf position for their interpro opener at home to Ulster. Fellow Ireland international Dorothy Wall is named vice-captain as she starts at blindside flanker.

In all, 11 of the starting XV remain from Munster’s victorious interpro campaign a year ago as Niamh Briggs names her first squad since taking over as head coach.

Maeve Óg O’Leary provides further international experience in the backrow next to Wall, while Deirbhile Nic a Bháird joins them at number eight. In front of them, UL Bohs duo Claire Bennett and Clodagh O’Halloran pack down at lock while Róisín Ormand, Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy make up the frontrow.

Cronin is partnered at halfback by Muirne Wall as they renew their combination from last year. Recent player of the match in the AIL final for Blackrock Enya Breen starts at 12, Stephanie Nunan is outside her, while Aoife Doyle, Aoife Corey and Laura Sheehan of the Exeter Chiefs line out in the backthree.

In all, 14 of the matchday 23 come from UL Bohs while Cork club Ballincolig supply three players. Blackrock, Railway Union and Old Belvedere are the other clubs represented.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Geena Behan (UL Bohemian RFC), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC).