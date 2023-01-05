Munster vs Lions: Ben Healy starts in first game since Edinburgh move confirmed

United Rugby Championship: Munster vs Lions, Friday January 6th, Musgrave Park, kick-off 7.35pm, live on TG4

Ben Healy will start at outhalf against the Lions on Friday night in Munster’s first match since his departure was confirmed. In all, Graham Rowntree has made six personnel changes to the side that snuck a last-gasp win over Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Alongside Healy, who came off the bench to score the winning try and conversion in Belfast, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett are all drafted into the starting XV.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side to keep up his streak of appearing in every game of the season so far, while there is a positional switch for both Gavin Coombes, who lines out in the secondrow, and Malakai Fekitoa who moves out one slot from 12 to 13.

Mike Haley and Shane Daley continue in the backthree alongside the promoted Liam Coombes, while Fekitoa and Scannell form a new-look centre pairing. Paddy Patterson once again starts at scrumhalf as, alongside Healy, the duo recreate the halfback pairing that started in the victory over South Africa A.

Roman Salanoa retains his starting spot alongside Wycherley and Barron in the frontrow, Jean Kleyn continues a busy run for him as he starts yet again while John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen join the skipper O’Dononghue in the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Malakai Fekitoa, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell.