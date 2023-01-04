‘Tough to take’ - Munster confirm Ben Healy’s departure to Edinburgh

Munster have confirmed that Ben Healy will leave the club at the end of the current season to join Edinburgh despite extensive efforts by the Irish province to retain his services. The 23-year-old Tipperary-born outhalf qualifies to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents.

He also attracted interest from Glasgow Warriors, but Edinburgh have won the race to sign the former Glenstal Abbey pupil, who started his club rugby with Nenagh Ormond and also played for Garryowen.

[ Ben Healy’s late try sees Munster snatch last-gasp win over Ulster ]

A former Ireland underage international across several grades, he was a member of Noel McNamara’s 2019 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winning squad.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said: “We are hugely disappointed to see Ben depart at the end of the season. I’ve noted all along our desire to bring through and develop homegrown talent so to lose a player of Ben’s calibre is tough to take.

”As a young player Ben is striving to achieve his career goals, and we fully understand his professional aspirations and the journey he is on. Ben has been outstanding throughout this lengthy process, and he has been an exemplary professional while discussions have been ongoing in the background.

“Sunday’s performance once again highlights his standing in this squad, and while he will be very much missed on and off the field his contribution will continue to be highly valued in the coming months.”

80 nóim #ULSvMUN@UlsterRugby - 14@Munsterrugby - 15



Deireadh dramatiúil le Ben Healy ag aimsiú úd ag deireadh an chluiche



Dramatic ending as Munster steal the win with Ben Healy getting the try and then converting to win the game

@IrishRugby @URCOfficial#URC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/zmuDmw52sD — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 1, 2023

Healy’s decision has been reasonably well flagged on the basis that he had fallen behind Joey Carbery and, this season, Jack Crowley in the outhalf pecking order at the province.

Crowley made his senior Ireland debut against Fiji during the November Test series and started the following weekend against Australia when Johnny Sexton cried off on the day of the game. Healy, who has made 47 appearances and amassed 275 points to date for Munster, said of his decision: “This has been a huge decision to make and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted. Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

”I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.”

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair welcomed Healy’s arrival: “We’re absolutely delighted to secure Ben’s signature. He’s a quality playmaker who brings excellent game management and kicking ability to our already talented group of 10s.

“He’s kicking at goal at over 90 per cent accuracy so far this season while his performances – from both the bench and in starts for Munster – have been hugely impressive. He’s got great calmness around the way he dictates play and influences matches. With Ben being Scottish-qualified, that was another important factor in the decision to bring him in.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend when previously asked about Healy admitted: “I am aware that he is Scottish-qualified. He has been impressive in his outings so far this year. Unfortunately, he has been a bit too good because he has played against Edinburgh and Glasgow and had a big influence in those games.”

Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday March 12th in the Six Nations Championship but there is arguably a stronger chance that Healy might face the country of his birth in a World Cup pool match later this year in France.