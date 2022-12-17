Gavin Coombes and Munster braced for a defining few weeks

Gavin Coombes in action for Munster against Edinburgh. 'It’s [the Northampton game] huge to be fair. It’s probably the biggest game of the season so far. We know it’s one that if we win it makes things a lot easier for us going forward.' Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Munster don’t overdo the reminders of 2006 and 2008 in their UL High Performance Centre, but of course there a few nods to that golden generation.

There’s a picture of Paul O’Connell lifting the Heineken Champions Cup in 2008 on the second floor, as well as framed pictures in the auditorium and other nods to the heroes of those European campaigns, particularly in Thomond Park, with pictures of former captains adorning the wall.

In weeks like last week and this, with Munster backed into a corner in the competition which they and their fans judge them by, reminders of the past could be seen as a weight on the shoulders of the current players, what with that trophyless decade and 13-year gap to the second of the European triumphs.

But, chatting in Thomond Park this week, Gavin Coombes describes those reminders as an inspiration.

“I’d say there’s only a handful of lads that have even played with guys that were involved in those squads. It’s a completely new generation. Obviously, we grew up watching them. We even idolised them, but I don’t think that’s a burden because not many lads in the squad are attached to that era and we want to make our own history as well.”

It’s certainly better to have them than not have that history at all.

“It’s what inspired our generation to want to play at Munster. There are lads coming from West Cork, Waterford, all over the province from areas they wouldn’t have come from before, based on the lads that came before us. What they did was huge for the province, and we want to achieve [something] similar.”

While there was much to admire in Munster’s performance last week against Toulouse, a home defeat has left Munster in greater need of a win in Northampton tomorrow.

“Yeah, it’s huge to be fair. It’s probably the biggest game of the season so far. We know it’s one that if we win it makes things a lot easier for us going forward.

“Going into a tough Christmas period as well it would give us some confidence and more momentum on what we’ve built in the last month,” said Coombes in reference to the marquee St Stephen’s Day home sell-out against Leinster as well as a New Year’s Day derby away to Ulster.

“It’s hard not to like it when you’re coming to a full Thomond Park as well. If these two games don’t get you excited I don’t know what will get you excited. Munster fans are incredible, and I think that game on St Stephen’s Day is nearly sold out already.”

Coombes speaks in a low, deliberate sometimes laconic way and, though you wouldn’t necessarily think it from his almost shy demeanour, he’s usually at the front of the team bus and leading the laughs. Sharp too. He could cut you in two apparently if of a mind.

He was born to run with a rugby ball too. Coombes was eight when Munster beat Biarritz to reach their Holy Grail. His parents were among the Red Army in Cardiff, so he watched the game with the family of his cousin Liam. Two years later he watched the final after another cousin’s confirmation.

Munster's Gavin Coombes and Mike Haley celebrate after the victory over the visiting South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

By then Coombes was already playing mini rugby in Skibbereen RFC.

“I was picking up a rugby ball, I’d say, as soon as I could pick something up. My dad was massively involved with the local club. He was always coaching and we would have travelled to every junior game watching them as a young fellah playing on the sidelines with my brother and Liam and a few of the other lads who were dragged along with their parents. My mother would have been hugely involved as well. It was always rugby from as soon as I could walk really.”

Coombes is the third of four kids, along with his brother Kevin and sisters Gillian and Clare, and his parents both hail from Skibbereen. Eric played for the club and his mother Regina was every bit as important in young Coombes’ rugby story.

Coombes and his slightly older cousin Liam, who’s also playing with Munster, started playing mini rugby from the age of four.

“When you’re coming from Skibbereen there’s a lot of driving and you can’t play rugby without committed parents. I’m very lucky in that aspect. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for their commitment. That’s true of a lot of the lads here. Family is huge in Munster, and it always has been.”

Initially, he was so nervous before games that his mum didn’t allow him to start games, even if it meant bringing him on after a minute.

“Luckily I’ve grown out of that,” he quips.

“The club is a huge part of the community, not just of the town but of local villages as well. Those kind of clubs don’t run without volunteers and there’s so many people in the club who just want what’s best for the next kid coming through.

“I’m very grateful for everything that the club has done for me. My brother is still playing with the junior team, and I try to go down and support them. I’ll never forget what they have given me and my family.”

Liam’s father, John, coached Coombes through underage rugby, along with Aidan Bushe and Gerry O’Brien, and another big influence on his rugby career was playing with Bandon Grammar School, whom he captained to the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Junior Cup. From there he began to break into the Munster system, going on to their academy and playing for Munster and Irish underage sides.

Coombes is the first Irish international from Skibbereen but he credits Darren Sweetnam as the trailblazer.

“He was the first West Cork man to make it before the current crop of lads and me, [he] made me realise it was achievable coming from West Cork.”

It was in the academy where Coombes was coached by Anthony Foley and Coombes now wears the iconic Munster number ‘8′ jersey. Foley’s presence is constant. As well as a montage of Foley pictures in a framed case in the Munster coaches’ room, the call when the players go into a huddle is: ‘One, two, three – Axel.’

Gavin Coombes at Munster squad traiing at UL, Limerick. 'I’m very grateful for everything that the club has done for me.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Coombes tells the story of Foley making him do laps for offloading too much but Foley’s belief in him, ball-carrying drills and weekly one-on-ones were a huge influence.

“The lads tell me that when I was in ruining training sessions, he used to tell them ‘listen, you’ll be thanking me in a few years’. They laugh at me now saying they didn’t believe him.”

Making his Munster debut at the age of 20 as a replacement in a win over the Cheetahs at Thomond Park in September 2018 was a special day, and Coombes now wears what he appreciates is an iconic number ‘8′ jersey.

“James Coughlan was Player of the Year for three years in a row, CJ [Stander] was another phenomenal player, and of course Axel before him and Denis Leamy. The list goes on. They left the jersey in a good place and I want to take that from them and leave it in a better place again.”

Graham Rowntree and Stephen Larkham’s belief in Coombes was also hugely significant, leading to his breakthrough 2020-21 campaign, when scoring 15 tries in 22 appearances and becoming the youngest ever Munster player of the Year.

He earned his first cap against Japan in July 2021, as a replacement for Peter O’Mahony, with his parents among a dozen or so family and friends in the 3,000 permitted at the Aviva Stadium. The high five from a boyhood idol on entering the pitch was caught on camera.

“Pete’s so old I watched him as kid,” says Coombes with a chuckle. “He was one of my heroes growing up. To look back on my career in 30 or 40 years’ time and show that picture to people will be pretty cool. The career he’s had and what he’s done for Munster and Ireland is phenomenal. We won’t give him any more praise than that!”

A week later Coombes made his full debut, scoring a try, in the win over the USA, and last summer he was arguably Ireland’s best player over the two games against the Maori All Blacks.

He wasn’t himself in the Ireland ‘A’ loss to an All Blacks’ XV at the RDS, and was released back to Munster, although this disappointment was eased by playing in his province’s historic and epic win over a South Africa XV at a sold-out, 41,400 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which revived his and their season.

“That’s another memory that no one can take away from me. How I played in that ‘A game was disappointing but I’m starting to get some more confidence back in my game and I can only work on the mistakes I made in that game. I can’t go back and play that game again. I’m just trying to put that behind me and look forward to the next five or six games.

“These are big weeks for us.”