Connacht kick-start Challenge Cup campaign with home win over Newcastle Falcons

Connacht's Adam Byrne scores a try during his team's Challenge Cup win over the Newcastle Falcons at the Sportsgrounds. Photograph: PA

Connacht 22 Newcastle Falcons 8

Connacht kick-started their European campaign with an opening night victory against visitors Newcastle Falcons on a frosty evening at the Galway Sportsground.

Andy Friend’s side were good value for the win, producing three tries to the visitors’ single effort, which was a reflection of Connacht’s superiority in possession and attack.

Connacht went into the break with a 14-8 lead, but they had to work hard for their points. However, a try at both the start and end of the half ensured they were rewarded for their persistence.

The home side produced the ideal start when an opening penalty provided the opportunity, and a super break from man of the match scrumhalf Caolan Blade put No 8 Paul Boyle on a direct route to score. Outhalf David Hawkshaw added the extras for a 7-0 lead after four minutes.

The visitors created opportunities, and for the most part Connacht were well organised in defence, with Josh Murphy and Jarrad Butler doing well to repel the English side. However, after conceding a scrum penalty, Newcastle outhalf Tian Schoeman put his team’s first points on the board.

Six minutes later they added a try through left wing Nathan Earle, fed by right wing Adam Radwan who had fielded a perfect free kick. Schoeman missed the conversion to put one point between the sides.

Connacht, however, finished the half with a flourish when Adam Byrne in his first start for Connacht rounded three players to touch down and Hawkeshaw added the extras to go into the second half with a six-point lead.

A hard-earned penalty at the breakdown provided the Connacht outhalf with the chance to extend the lead, but his kick from just inside halfway was wide.

However, when he converted another chance after 59 minutes, Connacht looked well in control. And they finished with a flourish.

Having gained a foothold close to the line, replacement Conor Fitzgerald delivered the perfect cross-field kick for left wing Diarmuid Kilgallon who did well to field and fend off Tait to touch down in the left corner.

Scoring sequence – 4 mins: Boyle try, Hawkshaw con 7-0; 19 mins: Schoeman penalty 7-3; 24 mins: Earle try 7-8; 38 mins: A Byrne try, Hawkshaw con 14-8. Half-time 14-8. 59 mins: Hawkeshaw pen 17-8; 76 mins: Kilgallon try 22-8.

Referee: Luc Ramos (France).