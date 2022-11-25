Munster vs Connacht: No rest for internationals as Beirne and Bealham among those selected

Both Munster and Connacht have called upon their returning Ireland squad members for Saturday night’s interpro clash at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm).

Joey Carbery, Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne all start for Munster while Connacht travel down to Limerick with Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham in their ranks after both lined out for Ireland during the recent international window.

Hosts Munster have named Craig Casey to partner Carbery in the half-backs with a midfield pairing of Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch outside of them; Frisch makes his first URC start for the province. In the back three, Mike Haley is at fullback with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Up front, Jean Kleyn is back from injury to partner Beirne - fresh off being named in the World Rugby team of the year - in the secondrow behind a frontrow of Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa. O’Mahony leads the side as captain with John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen next to him in the backrow. Gavin Coombes can only make the bench after falling down the Ireland pecking order of late.

READ MORE

Jack Crowley too is on the bench with Paddy Patterson the only other replacement back - Graham Rowntree has opted for a 6-2 split. Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan and Niall Scannell provide frontrow cover while Jack O’Donoghue and young standout Edwin Edogo join Coombes as the forward replacements.

As for Connacht, Jack Carty captains the side from outhalf with Caolin Blade at scrumhalf. Tom Farrell partners Aki in midfield with John Porch, Byron Ralston and Alex Wooton in the back three - Mack Hansen misses out through injury.

Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan join Bealham in the frontrow, Josh Murphy is at lock instead of backrow as Gavin Thornbury lines out next to him. Cian Prendergast starts after making his international debut against Fiji with Conor Oliver and Jarrad Buttler alongside him in the backrow.

Akin to Munster, Connacht also have gone for a 6-2 split with Paul Boyle, Oisín Dowling, Niall Murray, Jack Aungier, Peter Dooley and Shane Delahunt the six forwards on the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes.

Connacht: John Porch; Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wooton; Jack Carty (captain), Caolin Clade; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Gavin Thornbury; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Kieran Marmion, Connor Fitzgerald, Paul Boyle.