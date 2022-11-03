Ireland v South Africa: Conor Murray handed starting berth on occasion of 100th cap

Despite a plethora of injury concerns when the initial 37-man squad was named for Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series, Andy Farrell has retained all but three of the starting line-up and matchday 23 from their last outing in the third Test win over the All Blacks in July for Saturday’s encounter with world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm, live on Virgin Media TV and Amazon Prime).

As forecast in The Irish Times, Conor Murray will both lead the team out and start at scrumhalf on the day he wins his 100th cap for his country, so becoming Ireland’s eighth centurion of all time.

Murray will renew his long-established partnership with Johnny Sexton, while the fit-again Jamison Gibson-Park, who has yet to play a minute’s rugby since that third Test, is on the bench in a change of roles for the two scrumhalves. But Hugo Keenan will start despite also being denied any game time this season through injuries.

The two other changes to the starting XV are both enforced, as Robert Baloucoune is named on the wing and Garry Ringrose returns at outside centre after being ruled out of the summer’s decider, in place of the injured James Lowe and suspended Bundee Aki.

This is a huge opportunity for the 25-year-old Baloucoune, who was unluckily ruled out of the expedition to New Zealand on the eve of the tour with a hamstring injury. The Enniskillen speedster will be winning his third cap, having scored on his debut against the USA in July 2021 and started in the win over Argentina a year ago.

With Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier all having shaken off knocks, Farrell has been able to name the same pack which started all three Tests against the All Blacks.

Furthermore, he has also retained the same five forward replacements on the bench from that third Test as well as Joey Carbery. In the absence of the injured Keith Earls, also as forecast Stuart McCloskey has been named at No 23 and so is in line to win his seventh cap.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).