IRFU look to improve match-day experience in wake of fan discontent over alcohol sales

Irish fans at the Aviva Stadium: The IRFU will undertake a survey over the course of Ireland's three November games with a view to potentially taking further measures, such as a drink-free zone.

The IRFU is to introduce new measures in an attempt to improve supporters’ match-day experiences at Ireland’s three November internationals in response to the increasing discontent among fans, particularly following last season’s Six Nations games at the Aviva Stadium.

The union will “politely message people going to the game to be respectful of your fellow patrons”, the IRFU chief commercial officer Padraig Power told The Irish Times. This will be done by emailing to ticket holders, through the IRFU’s social media channels and during Saturday’s match against South Africa (kick-off 5.30pm).

There will also be more interaction during the game by the stadium MC, while the IRFU will undertake a survey over the course of Ireland’s three November games with a view to potentially taking further measures, such as a drink-free zone.

There was a better atmosphere at the AIL final between Clontarf and Terenure – attended by 5,500 supporters – than there was at any of Ireland’s three home Six Nations victories, even on the final Saturday against Scotland when seeking a Triple Crown and while still in the mix for the title.

Many supporters have become utterly fed up with the constant traffic along seat rows and in the aisles to purchase alcohol. The experience of one 80-year-old supporter, who estimated he was obliged to stand up 73 times, struck a chord.

“It’s something we’re taking very seriously,” said Power. “We’re all about everybody trying to find the best experience they can. It’s a really complex issue. We took some soundings after the Six Nations from a wide variety of patrons; supporters, ten-year ticket holders, club people and it was resoundingly inconclusive.

“Yes, there was a cohort saying: ‘can you please do something about people getting up and down to get drinks?’ But at the same time there’s also a strong cohort saying: ‘we want to be able to enjoy a pint’. We’re trying to find a balance. Hopefully this research will give us an insight post-November as to what actions we might take.”

Power points out that “in every single rugby stadium in the world you can enjoy a beer in your seat, and we wouldn’t be minded to flippantly buck that trend. We want people to enjoy the day”.

That the IRFU is now of a mind to engage the crowd more shows there is a problem. Power said ‘interaction’ is commonplace in the southern hemisphere with “better use of lights and music during games”.

However, during Ireland’s three Tests in New Zealand such ‘interaction’ was due to the atmosphere being akin to a library for large chunks of all three games and it had little or no effect.

Part of the problem is that the catering company has a 20-year contract dating back to when the stadium was redeveloped and so closing the bars during the first and second halves is not an option.

However, it would be feasible to emulate the GAA’s approach to big match days at Croke Park, including hurling and football finals, by simply not permitting drinks to be brought back to seats.

This could at least be the case during the course of the match. Then, those ‘fans’ who want to have additional pints during a game can do so in the concourse while those who want to support without constant interruptions can also do so.

But Power said the IRFU is not of a mind to explore this idea, adding that Croke Park is different as supporters “are mainly rural who are driving”.

“We are going to try a few things across November,” said Power. “Maybe not everybody will like what we might try, but there’s a global trend as sport and entertainment start to fuse more, and there will be more entertainment. It’s a start.”