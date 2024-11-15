Paddy Power urges British owners body to ‘see the bigger picture’ of new competition for jockeys

Rachael Blackmore is among those top riders supporting the new jockeys’ competition in Britain, backed by the Paddy Power firm’s parent company Flutter Entertainment, which will mean the winner receives a bumper £500,000 (almost €600,000) payout.

The David Power Jockeys’ Cup, named after the late co-founder of the gambling firm, is worth £1.5 million (almost €1.8 million) and is based on a points system awarded for performance in races shown live on ITV from now until day two of the Aintree festival in April.

It was confirmed on Friday that points will be awarded for the first four in every race, with the final top 10 in the table awarded prizemoney in an initiative to promote the sport through its most visible human stars.

It is billed as the most valuable jockeys’ competition in the world and Blackmore, who is on the injury sidelines, said: “It’s great to see this level of innovation and investment in racing, particularly towards jockeys. The prizes on offer are incredible.”

British champion jockey Harry Cobden was immediately installed 6-4 favourite to scoop the main prize, although there is also a payout for trainers, stable staff and the top two conditional riders.

It was launched in advance of Saturday’s prestigious Paddy Power Gold, the first big steeplechase prize of the winter campaign, although a spokesman Paddy Power was quickly forced to defend the big-money initiative.

Britain’s Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) said it was disappointed there’s no prize for owners. Its chief executive, Louise Norman, said the move “has not taken into consideration any recognition or reward for racehorse owners who, as the largest investors into the industry, are yet again overlooked during any discussions or communications”.

In response, Power urged the ROA to “see the bigger picture” in terms of a followable narrative for racing fans through the season.

“This is new investment, it’s not coming from anywhere else, it’s £1.5 million coming in, not from anywhere else, to create a new initiative to hopefully let the public know more about these guys [the jockeys], to make them more recognisable to the people watching at home.

“If you think about it, they are the constants. Today there will be loads of horses and loads of colours. These guys will be here tomorrow and the next day and the next day, but there will be different horses and different colours being worn.

“In terms of a followable narrative throughout the season, this is what people can relate to. New followers might pick a jockey to follow. Hopefully, it gets more exciting as the season builds. We’ve seen it work in other sports, so there’s no reason why it can’t work in ours,” he said.

There are three Irish-trained horses among a field of 15 for Saturday’s big-race field at Cheltenham. Willie Mullins’s former Grade One winner Janidil is joined by Gavin Cromwell’s Hartur D’Arc and Lets Go Champ from Henry de Bromhead.

Tranquil Sea is the only Irish-trained winner of the prestigious handicap in more than 40 years and it is the Cobden-ridden Ginny’s Destiny who is favourite to give Paul Nicholls another victory for the home side.

Joseph O’Brien has a pair of Grade Two targets at Cheltenham on Saturday including Prairie Angel in the opening Juvenile Hurdle.

Sunday’s featured Greatwood Hurdle also has a trio of Irish contenders. Emmet Mullins saddles Jacovec Cavern and Toll Stone while Matthew Smith sends Napper Tandy. The high-class mare Dysart Enos is a warm favourite to maintain her unbeaten record. She was forced to miss the Cheltenham festival last March through lameness.