Marine Nationale returns to action in Grade Three Naas highlight

Irish flat racing is in the rearview mirror, so this weekend’s focus is resolutely on the winter game and although ground conditions continue to be unseasonably quick, they look ideal for Marine Nationale’s comeback at Naas on Sunday.

The 2023 Cheltenham festival hero hasn’t been seen in action since losing his unbeaten record at last February’s Dublin Racing Festival. However, the road to a possible tilt at Cheltenham’s Queen Mother is set to begin in the Grade Three Barberstown Castle Chase.

“We picked this race out six months ago and it is the obvious place to start. He gets all of the allowances, and he is in great order,” said owner-trainer Barry Connell of his brilliant Supreme Novice Hurdle winner.

After an impressive Christmas debut over fences, Marine Nationale disappointed behind Il Etait Temps in the Irish Arkle. He is a general 8-1 shot for the two-mile crown in March and is the undoubted star turn over a weekend where watering continues at both Naas and Gowran.

“He had a very minor suspensory injury. We just gave him the full time and he’s had a summer’s grass now as well. We couldn’t be happier with how the preparation is going for him and he handles good ground, which it looks like it will be,” Connell added.

How influential the prevailing ground conditions are is underlined by how Willie Mullins has just a pair of runners at Naas, including Hercule Du Seuil who could prove Marine Nationale’s biggest test.

The unease felt at running some horses on quick going was also emphasised on Friday when an embarrassing walkover took place at Exeter on a card shown live on ITV4.

Two of the three declared runners were taken out of a valuable novice chase at Exeter on Friday, leaving Paul Nicholls’s Captain Teague to pick up the prize. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Two of the three declared runners were taken out of a novice chase worth almost €50,000, leaving Paul Nicholls’ Captain Teague to pick up the prize.

Nicholls described it as a “bizarre situation” but added: “It’s no one’s fault — the ground has just dried up and they can’t water here. Welfare is a big issue with horses and trainers have to do the right thing by their horse.”

Despite all that, pre-midday starts at both Irish meetings, and the season’s first race over Aintree’s Grand National fences on Saturday, resonate with what’s in store in the upcoming months.

The sole Irish starter in the Boylesports Sefton Chase is Philip Rothwell’s Galon De Vauzelle, a winner in Listowel last time who travels to Liverpool to debut over the famous obstacles.

There will also be cross-channel Irish interest in Wincanton where in-form jockey Darragh O’Keeffe partners Aspire Tower in a four-runner Grade Two hurdle.

Henry De Bromhead’s runner didn’t fully convince over fences but won nicely on his return to action over flights at Punchestown last time.

The Co Waterford trainer has seven domestic runners this weekend. They include Quilixios in the big race at Naas and the point-to-point winner Wokahead, a half-brother to Bronn who makes a track debut at Gowran.

Gavin Cromwell is the busiest of jump racing’s “Big Four” this weekend with 11 runners in all although the Co Meath trainer must plan for the winter without stable star, Flooring Porter.

The former dual-Stayers champion was a memorable Kerry National winner at Listowel on his last start and was being readied to take on the Aintree fences next April.

“Unfortunately, it looks as though Flooring Porter will be out for the season. He’s picked up an injury and his return date suggests he’ll most likely miss the rest of this campaign.

“The timing of it means it’s unlikely he will be able to make it back for the big meetings in the spring, so it’s in the best interest of the horse to give him all the time he needs to recover.

“He’s been a real star for us so far so it’s really unfortunate that we won’t be able to see him again this term. He’s given connections some amazing days until now and, hopefully, there will be many more of those to come,” Cromwell reported.

Le Bugiste is a Cromwell jumping newcomer in a Gowran maiden and his three wins on the flat in France came on a variety of surfaces from very soft to good.

Separately, Ireland’s flat season may be over, but Europe’s final Group One of 2024 will take place in Munich on Sunday. Godolphin’s Ancient Wisdom, winner of last season’s Futurity, will be ridden by William Buick in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern off at 2.32.

In Paris, Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien are in pursuit of late season Listed success. The latter runs Uncanny in a mile contest at Saint-Cloud (off at 3.25) in which his brother runs Vasda. Before that, Christophe Soumillon is on Princess Child in a 10-furlong Stakes contest at 2.50. Both races are on Sky Sports Racing.