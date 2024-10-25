IHRB conclude positive drug of Galway Hurdle ante-post favourite was for therapeutic purposes

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has concluded after an extensive investigation that the positive drug test which prevented the ante-post favourite Petrol Head from running in the Guinness Galway Hurdle during the summer was used for therapeutic purposes.

Petrol Head was withdrawn from Ireland’s richest handicap hurdle just hours before the race by order of the stewards after confirmation that the Katy Brown-trained horse failed a doping test after winning his previous start at Bellewstown in July.

The positive test for clenbuterol, a medication used for respiratory problems, came from a hair sample.

The drug is prohibited at all times, unless the use can be traced to the clinical treatment of the horse with an authorised medicine which has been properly recorded in the medicines register maintained by a trainer and verified in writing by a stable’s veterinary surgeon.

READ MORE

Petrol Head’s late withdrawal dominated the build up to the €270,000 Galway festival feature with Brown accusing the IHRB of harassment. She claimed the regulator didn’t want the horse to run and said there was “no connection whatsoever” between Petrol Head and its former owner/trainer, Co Armagh-based Ronan McNally, who was disqualified by the IHRB last year.

The horse raced for Brown in the colours of the Orchard Garden syndicate, who the trainer said had leased him.

In a statement on Friday, the IHRB said that ahead of the Galway festival, all trainers with entries in the Plate and the big Hurdle were requested to submit detailed medication records for their horses in those races prior to declarations.

The records provided in respect of Petrol Head contained no reference to clenbuterol.

However, the statement added that after the Galway festival “Miss Brown subsequently provided a copy of a prescription noting ventipulmin, which contains clenbuterol, indicating the administration of the product earlier in the year, when Petrol Head was reported to have been in the care of his owner.

“Upon receipt of the copy prescription, the IHRB undertook further investigation to verify the prescription details and to gather information from the prescribing veterinary surgeon regarding the use of the drug, including the quantity supplied and the reason for its use.

“The IHRB veterinary team then located the horse and took a tail hair sample from him for further detailed laboratory analysis. That analysis has now been completed and the results received.

“As a result, the IHRB has been able to satisfy itself that the presence of clenbuterol in the hair samples taken from Petrol Head is consistent with therapeutic use, as documented and verified by the veterinary surgeon.

“Following the investigation and taking account of all available evidence, the IHRB will not be taking further action in respect of this adverse analytical finding. The Trainer has been reminded of her obligations under the Rules, in particular those pertaining to the recording of the administration of medication to horses in her care.”

Brown did not want to comment on the matter on Friday.