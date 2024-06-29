Point Lonsdale tries to keep it in the family in Sunday’s Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Point Lonsdale: will try to emulate his brother Broome's success in the €400,000 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in Paris. Photograph: David Davies/PA

A 16th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby success will be Aidan O’Brien’s weekend priority although it isn’t his only Group One target on Sunday.

Ballydoyle’s stalwart Point Lonsdale will try to emulate his brother Broome in the €400,000 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in Paris.

During a lengthy racing career that eventually earned him a stallion role in Turkey, Broome secured his sole Group One success in the 2021 renewal of the 1½ mile contest.

Point Lonsdale is cutting out a similarly busy track career that has seen him regularly compete in the top-flight and twice reach the frame. Dropped in grade for his last start at Chester, the admirable performer secured an impressive Ormonde Stakes victory.

The Irish hope is one of seven runners on Sunday where he will be ridden for the first time by former French champion jockey Ioritz Mendizabal.

The veteran Spaniard enjoyed huge success O’Brien in France during the pandemic, including with the Prix Du Jockey Club on St Mark’s Basilica.

Point Lonsdale’s big threats appear to be last year’s Royal Oak winner Iresine and another proven Group One winner in Feed The Flame. The race is off at 2.55 Irish-time.

Los Angeles leads a four-strong O’Brien team into Sunday’s Derby and earlier on the Curragh card, the champion trainer has three chances to bridge a rare gap in the Group Two Gain Railway Stakes.

Victory for one of them will see O’Brien equal the race record of 14 wins although it is six years since he last won it. Given his usual dominance of the best juvenile races it is a notable time frame.

Ryan Moore has opted for Tunbridge Wells who sports first-time cheekpieces after his course and distance maiden success.

Royal Ascot’s best juvenile races proved tricky for the leading Irish colts and Richard Hannon’s Principality looks a significant contender.

Sean Levey’s mount won easily at Goodwood three weeks ago and while the runner-up hasn’t run since, the third, fourth and fifth have, and all won.

It’s a decade since the Hannon stable won the Railway with Kool Kompany and they could emerge having successfully bridged their own gap in the race.

More cross-channel success could come in the following Listed Dash where Commanche Falls bids to repeat his success of a year ago. Off a frantic early pace, few sprinters can come home as well as the Michael Dods veteran who ran an encouraging race at Haydock earlier this month.

A much more local flavour could emerge in the Celebration Stakes where Azada makes the short walk from Dermot Weld’s yard.

The Ag Khan owned filly ran an encouraging race when sixth to Fallen Angel in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. With Chris Hayes doing just 8.8, Azada can secure valuable winning black type.

James Doyle has a shot at Derby glory on Matsuri but also waits around for the Derby festival finale where he teams up with Willie Mullins for the former Scandinavian classic winner Lot Of Joy. Off a mark of 88, and 1½ miled, she looks a big player.