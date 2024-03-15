Willie Mullins gearing up for what could be another final day festival bonanza

Readin Tommy Wrong: surprised connections with a Grade One victory under a patient ride from Daryl Jacob at Naas in January. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It’s hard to credit but time was when Willie Mullins’s best Cheltenham prospects were viewed as front-loaded towards the first half of the festival, a hypothesis that Friday’s action is likely to make even more redundant.

The Irishman’s festival dominance has long since become overarching and rarely more evident than when he saddled a 1,518-1 five-timer on the Friday in 2022.

With 25 runners distributed among Friday’s seven races the man who has redrawn the parameters of festival success this week could exert a similar grip on the final day’s action.

A handful of runners in both the County and the Albert Bartlett is numerically trumped by seven hopefuls for the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Mullins has landed the juvenile championship three times in the last four years and should continue that streak, even if working out which of his team proves best is a puzzle to reckon with.

JP McManus’s Majborough was a ‘buzz’ horse even before Sir Gino’s withdrawal, while Storm Heart is Paul Townend’s pick. The filly Kargese is the strict form pick, although Bunting, fourth to her at Leopardstown, might ultimately relish the New course’s greater stamina test best.

Readin Tommy Wrong is the clear Mullins form pick in the Albert Bartlett and, like many of these, tackles three miles for the first time.

He surprised connections with a Grade One victory at Naas in January, while Dancing City was also a shock top-flight winner at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Lecky Watson looks the Mullins fourth string, and his jumping has let him down before, including when third to Readin Tommy Wrong at Naas. However, he is a proven stayer, wears a first-time hood and if he cleans up his jumping technique may represent value in a race which has had double-digit SP result in nine of the last 10 years.

Last year’s County winner Faivoir is back for Dan Skelton who has won this handicap four times in the last eight years. He is on a 6lbs higher mark now but a 138 jumps rating for Absurde, a horse able to win an Ebor on the flat last year, looks eminently exploitable.

Dinoblue has never run at 2½ miles over fences and might be vulnerable in the Mares’ Chase to her stable companion Allegorie de Vassy, runner-up to Impervious a year ago.

Quai de Bourbon has been another ‘buzz’ horse recently for the concluding Martin Pipe although Henry de Bromhead could provide the solution here with Waterford Whispers for JP McManus.

Brian O’Connor’s Cheltenham tips – Day 4

1.30: Bunting; 2.10: Absurde; 2.50: Lecky Watson; 3.30: Galopin Des Champs (Nap); 4.10: Its On The Line; 4.50: Allegorie de Vassy; 5.30: Waterford Whispers

Nap and Double: Galopin Des Champs & Waterford Whispers