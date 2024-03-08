Former trainer David Dunne given 15-month prison sentence

Controversial former trainer David Dunne has been given a 15-month prison sentence for the assault and false imprisonment of a stable-hand in 2021.

Co. Meath based Dunne, the 36-year-old brother of jockey Robbie Dunne who was involved in a high-profile bullying case in England relating to fellow-rider Bryony Frost, was sentenced in Trim Circuit Court.

Dunne pleaded guilty to the offences which took place at his yard on May 15th, 2021, when the victim was aged 18.

The Racing Post has reported the teenager was kicked and punched by Dunne, who blamed the victim for the disappearance of some veterinary medicine and money. There was also a dispute between the two men over a motor vehicle.

READ MORE

When questioned by gardaí, Dunne initially denied striking the teenager but when shown footage of some of the incident on his own phone, he admitted to doing so.

Dunne’s defence barrister told Judge John Martin his client had lost his temper with the victim and overreacted in a very violent manner. He said Dunne was deeply remorseful and absolutely ashamed of his actions. He said a probation report had assessed him at low risk of reoffending.

Judge Martin described the offence as a premeditated and sustained assault by someone out of control. He noted the lack of any offer of compensation. The 15-month sentence is due to begin on April 22nd.

Dunne has had a chequered disciplinary record in racing and in 2023 received a two-year license suspension for his involvement in a case that saw his fellow trainer Ronan McNally hit with a record 12-year ban. He was sanctioned under rules covering bringing racing into disrepute.

The final 18 months of that suspension was suspended for two years. An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board spokesman confirmed on Friday evening that Dunne is not currently licensed by them.

In 2020, Dunne had his licence to train suspended for four months on the back of a winner he saddled at Ballinrobe the previous year, Druim Samhraidh, testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Dunne appealed the severity of an original €2,000 fine imposed on him but the appeals board decided the original penalty was too lenient and took away his licence for four months.