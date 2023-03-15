Leaving Cert student John Gleeson aces his big Cheltenham test

Another day, another heart-warming win for a young Irish jockey at Cheltenham. On day one of the festival, Leaving Cert student John Gleeson saw 23-year-old Michael O’Sullivan ride a pair of winners less than a year after finishing his degree at UCD. On day two, Gleeson (18) was being led into winners enclosure himself.

A month on from sitting his mock Leaving Cert exams, Gleeson ended a damp afternoon with a heartwarming win aboard A Dream to Share to take home the Champion Bumper. It is the Waterford jockey’s first festival win on a horse that was bred by his family before it was sold to JP McManus – who now has 70 festival victories.

A Dream to Share, the favourite after a win at Leopardstown in February, was struggling at the last bend. Gleeson responded with a run down the outside, catching up with Patrick Mullins and Fact to File before winning the battle to the line.

Davy Russell, 25 years his senior and also riding in the race, sidled up to Gleeson afterwards with a friendly word of advice: soak it all in.

READ MORE

The crowd that withstood the rain for the last race of the day was not disappointed, with Gleeson easily the most popular winner on an afternoon that could never live up to the emotion of Honeysuckle’s farewell on Tuesday. Between her trainer Henry de Bromhead and now Gleeson, it has been some start to the week for Waterford.

John Gleeson on A Dream to Share is congratulated by Danny Mullins and Davy Russell. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“Mighty day for Waterford!” cried Gleeson – a son of RTÉ pundit Brian Gleeson – in the winner’s enclosure. “It was great, with Henry of course and Honeysuckle yesterday, another winner and so many Waterford people over here.”

It is safe to say he has never had to take so many selfies or conduct so many interviews. Surrounded by cousins, friends and his girlfriend, it has also been the youngest gathering of the week by far in the parade ring.

The day wouldn’t have happened without permission from St Augustine’s College in Dungarvan. They were only too happy to oblige and give Gleeson the time off school. The only shame was that the race, at 5.30pm, was too late for pupils to congregate in the school to watch.

“I can’t be encouraging students to bet but a number will be watching closely, and in the locality as well,” said Gleeson’s principal, another Michael O’Sullivan, before the race.

“We’re cognisant of everything that goes on. Thankfully Cheltenham doesn’t fall coinciding with State examinations. We only support him in everything he does. He’s a good student and works hard. Before he left, I shook his hand and said good luck.”

Owner JP McManus and jockey John Gleeson alongside A Dream to Share celebrate winning the Champion Bumper during day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Like the week for Waterford, celebrations in the Friary will be mighty once Gleeson rejoins his classmates after the long St Patrick’s weekend. Although, some may have also decided to take the time off to celebrate early with him in the parade ring.

The next step is clear – thanks to the exams looming in June. After that, will Gleeson follow in jockey Michael O’Sullivan’s footsteps and try to combine university with riding?

“Not too sure,” responded Gleeson. “I’ve the bug now for sure. I’ll get the Leaving Cert out of the way and we’ll take it from there.”