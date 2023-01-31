Trainer Ronan McNally handed record 12-year ban from racing

Owner and trainer Ronan McNall has been suspended from horse racing for 12 years. Photograph: PA Wire

A record 12-year ban has been handed out to Co Armagh trainer Ronan McNally by Ireland’s racing authorities.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board delivered the suspension on Tuesday, along with an order for McNally to pay €50,000 in IHRB costs in relation to a long-running investigation.

In December, McNally, who holds a restricted licence allowing him to train up to eight of his own horses, said he was “deeply disappointed and dissatisfied” after an IHRB referrals panel ruled he had caused “serious damage to the interests of horse racing in Ireland.”

That was on the back of a long-running investigation into the improvement in form of horses linked to him.

They included high-profile winners such as Dreal Deal, who brought off a gamble at Navan in September 2020 after being backed from 20-1 into 6-4 favourite, as well as the Troytown Chase winner The Jam Man.

Sanctions were postponed until Tuesday after McNally was found at least partially to have breached 10 of the 11 rule charges against him.

McNally, who runs a kitchen fitting business, indicated last month he will appeal any penalties.

Tuesday’s IHRB statement also saw another trainer, Co Meath based David Dunne, get his license removed for two years although the final 18 months of that ban have been suspended.

It is believed McNally’s ban is the longest ever handed out to a trainer in Ireland.