Willie Mullins has ‘fingers crossed’ for quick Allaho recovery

Allaho will be out of action until the New Year. Photograph: Inpho

It will be the New Year before Allaho is back in action although Willie Mullins is confident of having him ready in time for a tilt at a third Cheltenham festival success in March.

A tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton was ruled out for the dual-Ryanair Chase winner last week due to a couple of niggles and Mullins said on Sunday: “Two little hiccups, but I’m hopeful they will come right at the same time. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

“He is going to miss Christmas. Fingers crossed he will make a quick recovery as planned. I’m hoping the nature of his little setbacks, he will be fine.”

Mullins was out of luck when Franco De Port could finish only fifth to Figuero in Sunday’s Grade One Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil.

The champion trainer had mixed fortunes at Navan on Sunday where the 11-10 favourite Hercule Du Seuil made all to land the Grade Three Gibneys For Auction Novice Hurdle.

However, ground conditions at the Co Meath track were quick enough to make Mullins take out Ferny Hollow from the Grade Three Fortria Chase.

“It was a very easy decision to make. From last Thursday I arrived at the sales in Cheltenham and a few people who live locally to here said it (ground) could be lively.

“I was supposed to be in France today, so I changed my flight instead of going on to Paris.

“Chatting to Paul Townend when he got up early and walked the track, he said coming round the second-last is not for this horse,” he said.

“When in doubt, pull out, that’s my motto,” Mullins added.

Alternative options for Ferny Hollow’s long-awaited return to action could include next month’s Hilly Way Chase at Cork although that race is also a long-term target for the Mullins’s current two-mile champion Energuemene.

In other international flat news, Jessica Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon failed to fire in Sunday morning’s Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Japan.

The sole overseas runner in the lucrative Group One at Hanshin racetrack raced prominently under Shane Foley in the early stages but quickly faded before the straight and finished last behind Geraldina.

The winner is a daughter of the Japanese superstar Gentildonna who landed the same race a decade ago.