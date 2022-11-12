Jessica Harrington aiming for massive pay-day in Japan with Magical Lagoon

Magical Lagoon ridden by Shane Foley (left) on the way to winning the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at Curragh racecourse. Photograph: PA

Jessica Harrington has three runners at Navan on Sunday by which time the renowned trainer could have enjoyed the biggest pay-day of her stellar career.

The Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon is set to be the first overseas runner in over a decade to line up in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Japan, due to get under way at 6.40am Irish time on Sunday morning, and live on Sky Sports.

If successful in the 11-furlong event, Harrington’s star will not only collect a mammoth €1.9 million first prize but also a US$700,000 bonus (€678,000).

The Irish Oaks features among a list of European and American races whereby the winners can secure a hugely lucrative bonus if successful at the Hanshin racecourse in western Japan.

READ MORE

During the Irish flat season that ended last weekend, Harrington collected more than €1.7 million in prize money which put her fourth in the trainer’s championship behind Aidan O’Brien.

Magical Lagoon is Harrington’s first runner in Japan, although jockey Shane Foley has competed at Hanshin before and worked the filly on the course on Friday.

“Shane breezed her for about a furlong and a half. He was very happy. She’s fresh, fit, and ready to go,” Harrington’s daughter and assistant, Kate, told local media in Hanshin in the west of Japan.

“Regarding the barrier draw I think number five is a nice draw – not too close to the rails and not too far outside. I think we’ll be able to race in a good position and run comfortably.”

[ Magical Lagoon aimed at Group One glory in Japan for trainer Jessica Harrington ]

Magical Lagoon is the first international runner in the race since the English star Snow Fairy recorded back-to-back wins in 2011. The Irish hope is set to face 17 local opponents including Andvaranaut ridden by Ryan Moore who partnered Snow Fairy to her two victories.

Other top local talent includes the Japanese Oaks runner-up Stunning Rose and 2020 fillies triple crown champion Daring Tact.

Moore’s presence in Japan sees Seamus Heffernan take the spin on Bolshoi Ballet in Saturday’s Listed Churchill Stakes on the Lingfield all-weather.

It is a belated return to action for the Aidan O’Brien trained colt who started favourite for last year’s derby and afterwards landed a Grade One in the United States. He last ran when out of the money in Hong Kong last December.

Bolshoi Ballet sports first-time blinkers in the mile and a quarter contest.

Harry’s Bar and Logo Hunter fly the Irish flag in another Listed race on the Lingfield programme.