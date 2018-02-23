Six Irish riders to compete in track cycling world championships

Cycling Ireland director says group is one of strongest Irish teams to compete at worlds

Shane Stokes

Irish riders Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley in London last year. The pair will ride the women’s Madison on Saturday week at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships. Photograph: Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Irish riders Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley in London last year. The pair will ride the women’s Madison on Saturday week at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships. Photograph: Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 

A six-rider line-up has been confirmed for next week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, with three men and three women competing in the events.

Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley will ride the women’s Madison on Saturday week, an event they took silver in during the European championship last October, with both in action individually earlier in the week.

Gurley will be the first Irish competitor to line out, riding the women’s scratch race next Wednesday. She is a World Cup bronze medallist in that discipline, as well as a fourth-place finisher in the European Track Championships.

The following day Belfast rider Robyn Stewart will compete in the sprint, riding the event after she became the first Irish woman to qualify for that discipline in the world championships.

Marc Potts will ride the men’s scratch race on Thursday, and will be psyched in his worlds debut due to top-five performances in World Cup events this season. Boylan will then compete in the women’s omnium on Friday week, while Mark Downey will contest the men’s points race.

International success

He has landed international success in the event, taking gold medals in Los Angeles and Cali in the 2016/2017 season, and has worked hard to be in top form for the worlds. Ditto for Felix English, who will contest the men’s omnium on Saturday, March 3rd, the same day Boylan and Gurley will compete in the Madison.

Gurley will be back in action on Sunday week, competing in the women’s points race, while Downey and English will combine in the men’s Madison. They took gold and silver track World Cup medals in that discipline in the past, and have the ability to shine again.

“We have qualified a really strong team of riders and I’m really looking forward to getting started,” said Cycling Ireland technical director Brian Nugent. “This is one of the strongest teams we have had at the worlds.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas Roche and Dan Martin are building up for next month’s Paris-Nice race. Both were in action recently, with Roche taking a solid ninth overall on the Green Mountain stage in last week’s Tour of Oman.

His first cousin Martin was fourth on a stage and 14th overall in the Volta ao Algarve, his first race of the season, and will seek to build form between now and the start of Paris-Nice on March 4th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.