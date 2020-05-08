Katie Taylor has trio of opponents in her sights when boxing resumes

Undisputed lightweight champion wants rematch with Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor in action against Delfine Persoon during their World Lightweight Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. Photograph: Tom Hogan/Inpho

Katie Taylor in action against Delfine Persoon during their World Lightweight Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. Photograph: Tom Hogan/Inpho

 

Katie Taylor has Amanda Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecilia Braekhus on her radar as she looks to leave behind a legacy that will stand the test of time.

The Irish Olympic gold medal winner was due to defend her status as undisputed lightweight champion against Serrano, who has won world titles in seven different weight categories, last weekend only for the coronavirus pandemic to put the fight on hold.

When it is safe for boxing to return, Taylor outlined her immediate ambition to take on Serrano and then afterwards go for a rematch with Persoon before stepping up to challenge undisputed welterweight champion Braekhus.

Taylor believes the trio are in their prime and victories over each would put her in the company of the finest fighters to have graced the sport, irrespective of gender.

“I know that money and fame all pass away but I want to leave a great legacy behind me, make history in this sport and inspire the next generation,” Taylor told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports.

“Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns fought each other in their primes. Those fights are going to be remembered throughout every single generation because of that.

Muhammad Ali, in a 19-month period fought the likes of Joe Frazier, Ken Norton [twice] and George Foreman. Because of that these guys are going down as legends of the sport and idols. That’s the sort of legacy I want to leave.

“I’m fighting Amanda Serrano next, I hope. There’s been talk of me fighting Cecilia Braekhus and the Persoon rematch is very, very important as well. I’d be happy to fight those three big names next, they’re huge fights.

“I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible and these are fights that we’re all still in our prime and that’s what makes these mega-fights so special.”

Taylor became number one at 135lbs with a razor-thin majority points victory over Persoon at Madison Square Garden last June although a number of figures felt the Belgian deserved the nod.

Taylor, who has been training in Connecticut since January in preparation for the Serrano fight, therefore says she is eager for a rematch with Persoon to leave no doubt about who is the superior fighter.

“A lot of people had her winning the fight so I definitely need to put that to bed,” Taylor added.

