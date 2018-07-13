Djokovic takes advantage over Nadal after late late show
Serb wins third set tie-break to go 2-1 up as play ends at 11pm
Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
Novak Djokovic clawed his way to a two sets to one lead over great rival Rafael Nadal before their scintillating Wimbledon semi-final was paused on a knife-edge on Friday night.
With the clock slipping past 11pm – the official curfew for action at the All England Club – Djokovic survived two set points in a gripping tiebreak to edge ahead.
Battle will resume on Saturday with the Serb leading 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9) and needing one more set to book a Sunday showdown with South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson.
Anderson earlier won the longest-ever Wimbledon semi-final in a test of endurance with American John Isner that finished 26-24 in the fifth set after six hours and 36 minutes.