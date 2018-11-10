Commercial eights dominate on return of Dublin Head

Irish champions divided their resources to finish first and second
 

The Dublin Head of the River made a welcome return to the centre of the capital on Saturday as Commercial’s senior eight were the fastest crew of a good selection of eights.

The senior eights champions of Ireland divided their resources, and their B crew was second on the day – ahead of a UCD crew stroked by Shane O’Connell and one stroked by David O’Malley, which was not in competition.

The event was run in good conditions on a high tide.

The fastest women’s crew was Commercial’s junior eight, while Trinity won the senior and intermediate women’s pennant, though they were 22 seconds further back.

Neptune’s junior men’s eight outpaced two Coláiste Iognáid crews.

The Head, revived after two years, was well run by host club Old Collegians. Fifty five volunteers and seven launches were on hand to keep the time-trial event on course.

SELECTED RESULTS (All Eights)

Men – Senior Eight: Commercial A 10 minutes 54 seconds. Inter: Neptune 11:35. Club: Commercial 12:53. Junior 18: Neptune 12:05. Masters: Neptune 13:08.

Women - Senior/Intermediate: Trinity inter 14:07. Club: Neptune 14:19.

Jun 18: Commercial 13:45.

