Angling Notes: Kilkenny claims world fly angling title

The Kilkenny hurlers may have lost out in this year’s hurling final but Leitrim angler Bernard Kilkenny made no mistake by winning the World Cup Fly Angling championships last Sunday on Lough Mask in Co Mayo.

The Rossinver native fought off the cream of fly anglers in the tightly-fought finals contest to emerge as world champion with five trout for 5.73lb. His fly choice was quite basic, i.e. Daddy, Gorgeous George and Silver Daddy.

This selection was more than sufficient to win the World Cup Perpetual Cup, 19’ Angler Fancy Boat; 15hp Yamaha Engine and Sage Rod and Reel. Well done Bernard!

It was a day for the ‘deeps’ with plenty of cloud cover and rolling wave, ideal conditions for the daffnia feeders. These unique dark-coloured trout feed on microscopic insects embedded in an algae bloom which rises to subsurface in such conditions.

Almost all of the 50-plus boats took up this option and it paid off handsomely with 51 anglers returning with at least one fish. It’s ironic to think that perhaps up to 15 years ago it was unheard of to venture out into the deep!

This year’s final will be remembered as the most drawn-out in the 63 years of the championships. Due to inclement weather conditions, it took exactly one month to the day and the third attempt to bring proceedings to a close.

This disruption caused major headaches to the organising committee with some anglers unavailable on each refixed date and a re-draw required.

Master of Ceremonies, Denis Kelleher, said: “I would like to say a special ‘thank you’ to our boat manager, Ronan Cusack and secretary, Esther Sweeney for their Trojan work in this regard”. A total of 10 anglers were absent in the reshuffle.

Results: 1, B Kilkenny, 5 fish, 5.73lb; 2, D Demjan, 3f, 5.42lb; 3, P Feerick, 5f, 5.39lb; 4, B Shields, 4f, 4.36lb; 5, M Shoevlin, 3f, 4.29lb.

Power excited to be part of new bluefin tuna programme

You’ll never forget that first massive ‘bang!’ when a giant bluefin tuna hits your rod. Your next big fishing adventure could be reeling in a huge bluefin off the northwest coast.

Fifteen skippers have received licenses as part of a new Bluefin Tuna Data Collection Pilot Programme, but the biggest density is in the area of Donegal Bay. Which, happily, is where Peter Power on Prospector 1 operates his charter angling boat.

“I’m very excited to be part of this programme”, says Peter. “My customers now have the excitement of big game fishing, along with the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to recording the stock dynamics and migratory patterns of these beautiful animals.”

The new programme which will operate on a pilot basis for 2019 has been developed by Inland Fisheries Ireland, Marine Institute, Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Department for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Peter Power, skipper of Prospector 1, is looking forward to the bluefin tuna season.

Bluefin can swim in excess of 30mph and an adult’s weight can range from 130kg to 680kg, so a lot of speciality gear is required.

Peter, who has over 20 years’ experience tuna fishing, has upgraded his heavy duty rods, fighting chair, new swivel rod holders and the best tackle and gear - all designed to give customers the thrilling experience of getting the fish to the boat with the minimum of damage.

Peter Power operates out of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo. Call him on 087-257 6268 to book your tuna adventure. The fishery closes on 15th October.

Creane very at home on Lough Corrib

Declan Gibbons’ reports on last week’s angling on Lough Corrib begins in the Cornamona area, where Tom ‘Doc’ Sullivan (http://www.tomdoc.com) said Ronan Creane, one of New Zealand’s top angling guides, was home on a break to his native Roundstone in Co Galway. Accompanied by his dad Joe, himself one of Ireland’s top fly fishermen, Ronan boated six trout, four of which were keepers, the best 3lbs+. All were caught on wets and returned.

Basil Shields of Ardnasillagh Lodge (091-552550) reported Matt Crawford and Keith Brown had good fishing for one day landing six on daphnia, the best was 1.75lb.

Frank Costello with his magnificent trout, estimated at 15lb from the Cong area in Co Mayo.

In the Cong area, Frank Costello of http://www.ashfordoldschoolhouse.ie caught and released a super trout estimated at 14-15lbs on a Tasmanian Devil.

In the Ballynalty area, Richard Robinson on Sunday last, had a 60cm trout on a dry sedge and three smaller fish, all returned.

